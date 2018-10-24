HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Hub patron T.J. Clover, a senior at Peabody-Burns High School, looks on as seventh grader Kaden Crawley-Herry lines up his pool shot after a Friday night football game. Hub patron T.J. Clover, a senior at Peabody-Burns High School, looks on as seventh grader Kaden Crawley-Herry lines up his pool shot after a Friday night football game.



Owner Mark Whitney rings upa customer Oct. 17 at Peabody Hardware and Lumber Store. He and his wife, Ginger, have owned the business for almost 20 years. Owner Mark Whitney rings upa customer Oct. 17 at Peabody Hardware and Lumber Store. He and his wife, Ginger, have owned the business for almost 20 years.



Decorated by owner Robin Nelson, this porch on a house on N. Second St. in Marion is full of ghosts, goblins, skeletons, black cats, and other scary things. Decorated by owner Robin Nelson, this porch on a house on N. Second St. in Marion is full of ghosts, goblins, skeletons, black cats, and other scary things.