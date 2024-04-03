BREAKING NEWS
What appears to be a coordinated vendetta against legitimate news organizations claimed its first victim Thursday.
The Record was alerted beginning Thursday morning that all links to Kansas Reflector articles regarding an Aug. 11 raid on the
Marion City Council members heard Monday from two companies that want to build housing in the community.
David Pyle of Pyle Construction asked council members to upgrade water service in an area on Forest St. east of Sunshine Country Day Care on S. 3rd. St.
An 88% solar eclipse will be visible Monday. It will begin here at 12:32 p.m., peak at 1:50 p.m., and end at 3:09 p.m.
The sky will not be as dark as the last eclipse in 2017. That was a total eclipse. Less-than-total eclipses produce only moderate darkening of sunlight.
Seeing smoke on the horizon is common this time of year because the season of burning in the Flint Hills is under way.
The practice of burning pastures in the Flint Hills does more than reduce swathing.
Rancher Chuck McLinden, who does prescribed burning for himself and others, said people should understand that the Flint Hills must be burned regularly to manage the land.
“You can’t do it mechanically because that’s not practical, and you can’t do it with chemicals because that’s too expensive,” he said. “And there’s something about this bluestem grass that has a reaction to fire that improves the health of the prairie. Fire is the only thing that brings it about.”
The
According to a 127-page complaint filed Monday, former mayor David Mayfield ordered the takedown of the newspaper and a political rival after identifying journalists as “the real villains in America.”
“Caught in the crossfire” of a vendetta against her employer,
Bentz’s suit, while not identifying a dollar amount, names as defendants the City of Marion, former mayor David Mayfield, former police chief Gideon Cody, interim chief Zach Hudlin, sheriff Jeff Soyez, and sheriff’s detective Aaron Christner.
Four months after Colorado Bureau of Investigation stepped in to investigate Aug. 11 raids on the
“The KBI asked the CBI to take over the criminal investigation occurring in Marion County in an effort to ensure impartiality and transparency,” spokesman Melissa Underwood said Tuesday. “Currently, the CBI’s investigation is nearing completion. Later this month, CBI agents will present case facts to the special prosecutors in Kansas who will make charging decisions. The investigation is ongoing.”
County commissioners debated Monday whether accountant Scot Loyd’s services were needed in drawing up next year’s budget now that the county has its own administrator.
Commissioner Randy Dallke asked whether administrator Tina Spencer needed Loyd’s assistance.
A Peabody woman’s probation in four cases against her was revoked Friday, and she was taken to jail to await being taken to prison.
April N. Fore, 36, Peabody, repeatedly has been sentenced to probation in plea agreements in numerous cases filed since 2020. Other cases and charges within cases were dismissed as a result of those plea agreements.
A 28-year-old man who several times summoned an ambulance to his former residence at Homestead Senior Residences in Marion because he was having reactions to methamphetamine called for emergency treatment again Thursday — this time at a different location.
An ambulance and police were dispatched to Hilltop Manor because he reported his hands were tingling and changing colors after he took both attention-deficit medication and “a lot of meth.”
Casey Donahew will return as lead musician June 1 at Chingwassa Days, the event committee announced Friday. He also performed at the festival in 2015. The committee has not yet released names of additional performers.
The Chingawassa Committee said that in 18 years, Donahew had risen from a local Texas favorite and released 21 No. 1 singles.
The family of an 85-year-old Marion woman who died at the scene of a Nov. 25, 2022, triple fatality wreck northwest of Marion has reached a settlement with an insurance company that covered both cars involved in the wreck.
Randall Richmond, son of Wanda C. Richmond, sued both drivers. Charlotte Cole, 52, Moundridge, drove a 2003 Dodge Caravan that pulled out in front of a 2016 Ford Taurus in which Richmond was a passenger. Rebecca Young, Richmond’s granddaughter, drove the Taurus.
Marion police were called March 27 to Dollar General and arrested a man on suspicion of criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.
Interim Police Chief Zach Hudlin said Wayne L. Thompson, 66, Marion, was clearly under the influence of alcohol when he wanted to check out. No cashier was immediately available. Thompson began yelling, cussing, and pounding on a counter. Employees told Thompson to leave several times, but he disregarded their directions.
Free food will be available April 17 to 20 for low-income residents age 60 and older.
Recipients must have monthly household income of no more than $1,580 plus $557 for each household member after the first.
Services for Lloyd Meier, 77, Marion, who died Saturday at St. Luke Hospital in Marion, will be 3 p.m. Saturday at Zion Lutheran Church, Hillsboro.
Pastor John Werner will officiate. Relatives will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Friday the church.
Services for Joseph M. Walter Jr., 97, who died March 25 at Parkside Homes in Hillsboro, will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Ebenfeld Mennonite Brethren Church, rural Hillsboro.
Burial will be in the church cemetery.
IN MEMORIAM: Carla Koslowsky
One of the bits of irritating sand offered as a pearl of wisdom to high school students last week was that being in the newspaper business — like the police business and many others — means you have to have thick skin.
Coverage of tragedies, reported as cautionary tales in hope of saving others from a similar fate, will be protested as insensitive by survivors. Parents will object whether you do or don’t photograph an event, criticizing you either for not showing up or for briefly blocking their view when you do.
ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY: Family shorthand
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Is CBI up to task?,
Suit is 'awesome',
It's about time
Members of Holy Family parish celebrated Easter with four days of observances.
Good Friday’s observation began with a march from Marion City Library to Central Park, then along Main and Cedar Sts. to the church. Parishioners were led by Father Isaac Coulter and observed Stations of the Cross along the way.
Marion author Thane Schwartz has released his sixth book, “Paper Wolves.”
Set in the Rocky Mountains, where Schwartz spent many years of his life, the book tells the story of a once-famous news anchor who works as a janitor at a casino in a small mountain town.
After sweeping Conway Springs last week, Marion Warriors did it again with another opponent Thursday, beating Little River 17-2 and 10-0.
Cooper Bailey touched home plate four times in the first game. Eldon Smith and Jack Lanning each scored three runs of their own.
Marion
The Warriors were swept Thursday at home by Little River, losing 12-4 and 19-14.
Goessel finished fifth in its first golf tournament of the year, an 18-hole event at Great Life Golf Course in Salina.
Senior Noah Schrag placed sixth individually with a score of 84. Levi Schrag shot a 95, and Chevy Gagnon finished with 102. Luke Stucky lowered his score from a year ago with a 109. Anthony Boden and Jack Nickel played in their first varsity meet and each recorded a score of 128.
Five from Marion County earned spots on this year’s Kansas Basketball Coaches Association all-state teams.
Among girls, Hillsboro senior Zaylee Werth was first team in Class 2A. Senior teammate Savanah Shanhan was an honorable mention. Centre junior Olivia Carlson was an honorable mention in Class 1A, Division 2.