  • Marion admits forgetting; county blames workload

    The city of Marion has been remiss about notifying the county appraiser’s office of building permits issued. For that reason, three properties have been taxed less than they should be. City clerk Tiffany Jeffrey notified the appraiser’s office only Friday that a building permit was issued Nov. 28, 2017, to The Billings Group for an additional building constructed at The Building Center, 143 W. Main St.

  • Cop's lift to pharmacy leads to drug-linked fracas

    A man dropped off at Lannings Pharmacy by sheriff’s deputies became so belligerent with staff they had to call them to remove him from a bench in front of the store. The scene happened as visitors to the pharmacy were having photos of their children taken with the Easter bunny.

  • Sow, sow, sow your crop . . .

    Warm weather has meant an early start for corn planting this spring as area farmers have rushed to get their crop in the ground. “We were busy last week and so far this week we have been really busy,” Ag Services agent Shane Hennigh said.

  • County lake bait shop, store may reopen

    A bait shop and store could be opened again at the county lake and park. County lake resident Byron Lange proposed a plan to county commissioners to reopen a bait shop at the lake, and commissioners liked the idea.

  • Firefighter wrecks car en route to false alarm

    A volunteer firefighter who thought he was rushing to the scene of an accident ended up wrecking himself. Bryce Naerebout got the call about a possible head-on car-bus crash on US-56 and drove to the Hillsboro fire station this past Wednesday in fiance Chelsea R. Stika’s 2017 Dodge Journey.

  • Marion approves open-end surcharge for power pool

    The city council unanimously passed Monday a fuel adjustment charge to include a surcharge that will pay off the city’s $396,000 debt to the Kansas Power Pool. The KPP assessed cities a penny per kilowatt hour surcharge to cover the costs of purchasing energy during February’s cold snap.

  • Hillsboro adds a penny, turns down Salem

    Hillsboro city council voted unanimously Tuesday to amend electrical rates to add a surcharge of a penny per kilowatt-hour. Customers won’t see the charge on their bills until the first of June. June bills reflect energy usage from mid-April to mid-May.

  • Sewing, history, geometry, life . . . rolled in 1

    Seven girls in a Salina after school program for at-risk students have been getting lessons in history, geometry, sewing and life with help from Hillsboro quilters Neva Kreutziger, Marie Kessler, and Mary Lancaster. With the help of the quilters, the students have pieced squares for an Underground Railroad quilt.

  • Ex-owner of Durham cafe back making sausage

    For almost 25 years, Wendell Wedel and his wife operated Main Street Café in Durham. After the July 4, 2019, flood destroyed the business, Wedel retired and sold it. He was 65.

  • VFW post celebrates 75th anniversary

    The 75th anniversary of Ecker-Fulkerson-Slifer Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6958 of Marion occurs this month. The post will celebrate 75 years on Sunday with a hamburger and chips meal from 4 to 6 p.m.

  • Churches vandalized Easter weekend

    Members of two Tampa churches got an unpleasant surprise Easter weekend when they found both St. John Lutheran Church and Holy Redeemer Catholic Church were vandalized Saturday afternoon. The Rev. Clark Davis at St. John said he discovered the damage Saturday afternoon.

  • Spare falls off trailer, injuring motorcyclist

    A Corpus Christi, Texas, man was taken to Wesley Medical Center Friday after an accident on US-77. Michael C. Martin, 40, was driving a 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle owned by Kent A. Opdahl, Des Moines, Iowa, behind several other vehicles at 4:22 p.m. when John E. Dorsett, 55, Wichita, passed another vehicle ahead of the motorcycle.

  • Pressure to lift mask mandate resisted

    The city council refused to set an end date for the city’s mask mandate despite a possible pressure from a bill now in the state Legislature. “Face masks have become a huge political dynamic,” city administrator Roger Holter told the council during its Monday meeting.

  • 4-month county health assessment to begin in June

    A community health needs assessment for the county will be done June 14 through Oct. 15. The health department, Hillsboro Community Hospital, and St. Luke Hospital will evenly split the expense of the assessment.

  • Shots now available for out-of-county residents

    With 2,228 county residents vaccinated against COVID-19, anyone over 18 who wants a shot, county resident or not, can get one. Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccines will be given from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Marion County Lake Hall and from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Shari Flaming Center for the Arts on the Tabor College campus at Hillsboro.

  • Grant to bolster parent program

    Central Kansas Community Foundation Tuesday announced Main Street Ministries received one of 13 grants from the 2021 Kids FUNd. Main Street Ministries was given the grant for its Strengthening Families program in Peabody.

  • HUB gets $500 from law firm

    The HUB Youth Center in Peabody was given a $500 gift from DeVaughn James of Wichita. Director Megan Crosley wants to use the money to upgrade some of the HUB’s equipment.

  • Early childhood screenings set

    Free developmental screenings for children ages birth through 5 years will be held from 9 to 11:30 a.m. April 13 in Florence. Screenings will check cognitive development, motor, speech and language, social and emotional skills, vision, and hearing.

  • New coin hiding in the Tallgrass

    A quarter commemorating the Flint Hills has been in circulation for a while, but like the Regal fritillary butterfly on its reverse side, it can be hard to spot. “I can’t say I’ve seen any yet,” Marion National Bank teller Jayme Jirak said. “Once in a blue moon we come across a state quarter, but I’ve never come across a Tallgrass one yet.”

  • Credit needs annual checkup, too

    No matter whether you use credit or not, keeping an eye on your credit report is important for many reasons, Marion and Dickinson County extension agent Renae Riedy says. A mistake on your credit report might be only a mistake, but it could have negative consequences.

  • Free classes focus on finance

    Anyone wanting to improve their financial management skills can enroll for a free six-week online program, “Wallet Wisdom,” developed by K-State Research and Extension. Six webinars will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays, April 22 through May 27, via Zoom.

  • Unmasking political extortion

    What do you get when you combine stupidity with bullying? The Kansas Legislature, of course. Our sorry solons’ latest misadventure is a brazen attempt to extort Kansas towns into joining their ill-considered attempts to vindictively strike down scientifically valid precautions so they can score cheap political points with their know-nothing followers.

  • Taxing our patriotism

    Twenty years ago, Marion voters approved adding three-quarters of a cent to every purchase they made in town to pay for economic development. Whether that investment paid off or was frittered away is debatable. What isn’t debatable is that the debt the sales tax paid for should be paid off sometime this fall.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Wipe your feet

  • Couple exchange vows in McPherson

    Former Marion County Record news editor Adam Michael Stewart and Michelle Marie Martin, both of Hutchinson, were married March 20 at McPherson Free Methodist Church in McPherson. Pastor Justin Mourn officiated at the ceremony, which was streamed live to family and friends. Richard Martin was best man, and Stephanie Scutari was matron of honor.

  • Day to shift as Kiwanis resumes

    After a year of canceled meetings because of COVID-19, Marion Kiwanis will start meeting again May 5. Meetings will be on Wednesdays at Cazadore’s Mexican restaurant in Marion.

  • Historical society cancels meeting

    Marion County Historical Society’s annual meeting is canceled because of COVID-19 restrictions. To help keep the public informed, a quarterly newsletter will soon be sent out by email to highlight happenings and special events planned by each of the county’s museums.

  • Good News Club to resume

    The Good News Club will resume at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Peabody United Methodist Church. Students at Peabody Elementary School will be walked to the church.

  • Peabody Boosters to meet

    Peabody Boosters plans an organizational meeting from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday in the Ann Potter Room of Peabody Township Library. All ages are being invited. Participants do not have to have a child in school.

  • College degrees and honors

  • Senior center menus

  • MEMORIES:

    10, 25, 55, 70, 100, 140 years ago

