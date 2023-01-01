UPDATED AFTER PRINT DEADLINE

  • Ex-chief's texts suggest greater role in raid by KBI, prosecutor

    Newly obtained documents — which Marion refused to supply — are casting even greater doubt on the downplaying by Kansas Bureau of Investigation and County Attorney Joel Ensey of their roles in now disavowed raids Aug. 11 on the Kansas City TV station KSHB reported Sunday that a source had provided it copies of texts from Marion’s now resigned police chief, Gideon Cody, in which he told Ensey a day after the raids that KBI was “100 percent behind” him.

  • Marion again refuses to surrender texts after ex-chief leaves state

    Although admitting she may already have them, an attorney representing Marion is doubling down on her refusal to release texts Gideon Cody may have hidden on his personal cell phone. Her latest excuse is that the former Marion police chief has taken his phone and left the state — possibly, according to Sheriff Jeff Soyez, moving to Hawaii.

HEADLINES

  • County kicked by foot of snow

    More than a foot of snow that began falling at 9 a.m. Saturday led to a rash of accidents and slide-offs, canceled Saturday night’s Christmas parade in Marion, and delayed or canceled classes in three school districts Monday. As temperatures dipped to near zero after the snowstorm, Centre schools were closed. Marion and Hillsboro schools were delayed two hours with no preschool in Hillsboro and no morning kindergarten in Marion.

  • GPS says: 'Turn right . . . into snowbank'

    Traffic problems Saturday night weren’t all caused by snow, although snow and mud played a part in a semi, a tow truck, and a pickup getting stuck at Pawnee and 60th Rds. Drivers using Google Maps GPS as they drove west on US-50 were routed down Pawnee Rd. to 60th, then a mile west to Old Mill Rd. before continuing toward Wichita, Undersheriff Larry Starkey said.

  • 3 hit-and-runs in 1 day in Hillsboro

    A Hillsboro man awaits charges for hitting two vehicles on US-56 and not stopping — apparently while driving drugged. Assistant Police Chief Randy Brazil said he investigated what turned out to be the second car allegedly hit Nov. 20 by Troy W. Seaman, 35, Hillsboro, on US-56 east of Orchard St.

  • $4,480 in tools stolen from unlocked trucks

    An estimated $4,480 worth of tools were stolen from vehicles left unlocked outside Grand Oaks apartments in Hillsboro. The suspect, seen on surveillance video, is the same man, but police have not yet identified him, Assistant Police Chief Randy Brazil said.

  • TV station tires of Marion's denials

    Although myriad requests have been made under the Kansas Open Records Act for emails and texts sent between former Police Chief Gideon Cody and others involving an Aug. 11 raid on the Marion County Record offices and the homes of its owners and Vice Mayor Ruth Herbel, a lawyer hired by the city’s insurance company has refused to disclose the documents. Now a lawyer for KSHB-TV in Kansas City has sent a demand letter to the city, insisting that those records be provided.

OTHER NEWS

  • Hunt for interim administrator to begin

    Marion’s hunt to find an interim city administrator to fill in after the Jan. 12 departure of Brogan Jones will begin immediately. City council members agreed Monday to have Gary Meagher and Jay Wieland, advisors for Kansas Association of City and County Management, start seeking an interim city manager.

  • School district returns East Park to Marion

    A city park given to Marion school district in May 2021 will revert to city ownership Jan. 1. East Park, west of the Sports and Aquatic Center, was accepted back Monday by city council members after the school district sent the city a letter saying it was canceling its $1, 40-year lease on the park.

  • Marion approves sign changes

    A year and a half after a Marion business owner’s sign provoked intense discussion of city code, city council members voted Monday to approve change to the code. Regulations regarding downtown signs became a hot topic a year and a half ago when business owner Chelsea Mackey had a perpendicular sign mounted over the sidewalk on her business, Dawn’s Day Spa, which since has folded.

  • Lake leader complains about rent increase

    County Commissioners got an earful Monday about an increase in lot rent for a trailer at the county lake. Mike Crane, president of Friends of Marion County Lake, objected to last week’s decision to increase rent $50 a month for trailer lots west of the lake office.

  • Court website to slowly return to normal

    Seven weeks after a foreign cyber attacker wreaked havoc on a statewide court information system, the Supreme Court announced Tuesday that it expects to restore parts of its electronic information system before the end of the year. Electronic operation of district court systems will come first, and operation of appellate court systems will come second, the Supreme Court said.

  • Hillsboro gets street grant

    Ongoing street work in Hillsboro got a financial boost Tuesday when the Department of Transportation awarded a cost share grant for improvements to Adams St. Under the city’s capital improvement plan, major work on Adams St. from 1st to B St. is high priority but is not slated until 2028 because of expected high cost. Street work yet to be done includes paving Lincoln St. from D St. to its south end and Wilson St. from D St. to its south end, both planned for 2024.

  • Weather gets last laugh on Holly Jolly Christmas

    Heavy snow dampened holiday festivities planned Saturday in Marion. Early activities went on as planned, but ultimately the lighted parade was canceled in mid-afternoon.

  • Blood drive set

    A blood drive is planned for 1 to 6 p.m. Dec. 11 at Goessel Church, 109 S. Church St. Appointments may be scheduled online at redcrossblood.org. Donors will receive a $10 gift card and a chance to win a 65-inch smart TV set.

DEATHS

  • Eugene Vinduska

    Services for longtime Marion dentist Eugene F. Vinduska, 92, who died Thursday at Halstead Health and Rehabilitation in Halstead, will be Friday at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church in Pilsen. Rosary will be prayed at 10:30 a.m. Mass will follow at 11 a.m. Inurnment will be in Pilsen Cemetery.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Kerry Kelsey

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    'Tim' Hett

FOR THE RECORD

HOLIDAYS

  • Hillsboro's Down Home Christmas will include escape room

    Downtown Hillsboro will pull out all the stops Saturday to celebrate Christmas. New this year to Hillsboro’s Down Home Christmas celebration is a Christmas-themed “escape room” from 8:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. at the Studio 23 building, 107 S. Main St.

  • Peabody also plans a full day Saturday

    Peabody’s Come Home for Christmas celebration will kick off at 11 a.m. Saturday and last until 7 p.m. Events for the afternoon and evening will include:

OPINION

  • What's in a name?

    The impetuous little furball that now grudgingly allows me to occupy a portion of my residence finally has a name. He’s now known not only as Cat, Stop Scratching the Furniture, and Don’t Claw My Leg but also as Zenger.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Thankful for squawkers

  • CORRECTIONS:

    Hicks services

PEOPLE

  • A complete lap: From lifeguard to pool director

    The new director of Marion Aquatic Center credits her jobs as a lifeguard with leading her to a career in teaching swimming skills and water safety. Kristine Meyerson grew up in Hillsboro and graduated from high school in 1982.

  • Brass choir plans Christmas concert

    The 17-piece McPherson Community Brass Choir under the direction of Jerry Toews will present a Christmas concert at 7 p.m. Dec. 10 at Alexanderwohl Mennonite Church, 1304 K-15 Highway, a mile north of Goessel. Audience members will sign along with some carols, and Elbiata Singers, a select singing group from Goessel High School, will provide a musical interlude.

  • Senior center menus

  • MEMORIES:

    15, 30, 45, 60, 75, 110, 145 years ago

SPORTS

  • Warriors excited about depth

    Boys basketball Head coach Donald Raymer and assistant coach Chris Mercer will be leading a team this season with seven returning players from last season.

  • Key Trojans return

    Boys basketball First-year head coach Kyle Kroeker will have three returning starters from last season — Wyatt Plenert, Lincoln Wichert, and Anders Weisbeck.

  • Bluebirds split on experience

    Boys basketball Four letter winners return to Goessel basketball this season: Noah Schrag, Koy Smith, Javin Schmidt, and Jack Nickel.

  • Injuries key for Cougars

    Boys basketball Centre is bringing 12 players to the court this season, six seniors, two juniors, one sophomore, and three freshmen.

  • Peabody-Burns Warriors likely to be in rebuilding mode

    Boys Basketball Head coach Bob Kyle and assistant Brett Mcgee return with three starters from last season — Chris Spencer, Cade Gossen, and Luke Partridge.

MORE…

Email: | Also visit: Marion County Record and Hillsboro Star-Journal | © 2023 Hoch Publishing

 

 

 

BACK TO TOP