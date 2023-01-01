HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Snowfall covered anything and everything around the time a Christmas parade was supposed to take place Saturday. By the end of the storm, Marion had recorded the most snowfall in the state, 14.1 inches.



Sheriff Jeff Soyez, an expert on who's been naughty and nice in the county, can't help but have a visit with Santa after he and his wife bring their children to see the jolly old elf Saturday at Marion City Library. Soyez even perched on Santa's lap to tell him what he wanted for the holiday. Considering the deepening snow Saturday morning that kept he and his deputies busy, Soyez probably wished for rest he didn't end up getting.



Luke Watkins with the ball in his hand, is defended by Brayden Blackman as Marion's boys team works on leaving defensive rotations.