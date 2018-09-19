HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
A spring-fed creek usually runs through a pasture on Jerry Plett's farm west of Lincolnville, but with lack of moisture this summer, he is still having to haul water to his cattle.
Junt in time for fall, PEO members Pam Byer of Marion, and Judy Mills of Florence, sort 366 pre-sold chrysanthemums as part of their fundraising efforts to provide educational opportunities for young women seeking further educatgion. The chapter of 35 members from Marion, Florence and Lincolnville.
Late August rains gave this sunflower a growth boost. It's located near the northeastern corner of the courthouse. Our own reporter, Alex Simone, is 6'3" tall and can't reach the plant top.
An employee for Crave 'n' Kettle Corn mixes a batch of freshly cooked corn, which will then be bagged and sold to shoppers at Saturday's Art in the Park. The Douglass-based company sold more than 250 bags by 2 p.m.
