  • New officer joins Peabody police

    “I see people at their worst times and I want to give them hope that tomorrow is a new day,” recently-hired Peabody police officer Megan Chizek said. Chizek, 26, has lived in numerous places around Marion County so she knows the area well.

  • Old fashioned baseball game highlights Florence Labor Day

    Florence’s Labor Day Weekend is like many small town fairs; they have a parade, sporting events, and fireworks. As much as the festivities are characteristics of Anytown, U.S.A., Florence draws a crowd.

  • Commission agrees to expansion proposal

    Marion County Commission might grow by two members in January, depending on how the November election goes. Commissioners at Friday’s meeting passed the decision unanimously, cancelling the need for chairman Dianne Novak to circulate a petition.

  • EMS director submits resignation

    Marion County is in need of a new director for Emergency Medical Services effective Sept. 20. EMS director Ed Debesis gave the county commission his letter of resignation at Friday’s meeting and the board unanimously accepted.

  • Losing candidate contests election

    A District 1 county commission candidate defeated in the Aug. 7 primary election is accusing County Clerk Tina Spencer and county commissioners of conducting the election illegally and asking a judge to order his name placed on the November general election ballot. Larry Cushinberry, formerly assistant supervisor of the county road and bridge department, filed a petition in District Court Aug. 27 seeking a writ of mandamus against Spencer and the commissioners.

  • August rain provides feast for late crops

    Marion County’s rainfall increased across the board in August, reaching just shy of 7 inches in areas. While the increase was significant, it hit some areas more than others.

  • Baby llama headed to Hutch zoo

    Sherry Nelson of Stardust Sheep Farm was surprised recently when one of her black llamas produced a rare silver leopard cria. “I just thought God gave me a gift,” she said. “I had seen one or two leopards before, but he was just beautiful.”

  • Florence library shares donations

    The library’s August fundraiser netted over $400 and will be divided with Florence Historical Society. The sidewalk project has been partially completed.

  • Library fund raiser Sept. 10

    Florence public library will host a fundraiser 5 p.m. Sept. 10 at the library. This monthly fundraiser divides proceeds raised between the library and a Florence non-profit organization.

  • Family wins award for century farm

    Tradition and heritage are a big part of what makes agriculture such an attractive way of life for so many Kansans. Jim Enns has spent all but seven years on the family farm west of K-15 on 240th Rd.

  • Red Cross in need of donors

    The American Red Cross bloodmobile will be in Marion 1:15 to 6:15 p.m. Thursday at Eastmoor United Methodist Church. Appointment are made by calling (800) RED-CROSS or by visiting redcrossblood.org, sponsor key “Marion.”

  • Food pantry open monthly

    The Peabody Food Pantry is open 10-11:30 a.m. on the second Saturday of each month. September’s distribution will be Saturday at Peabody United Methodist Church.

  • Surprise showing in the garden

    When a unique flower plant sprang up in my garden last spring, I wondered what it was. I did research and discovered it was a wild poinsettia with common names like fireplant, fire on the mountain, paintedleaf, and painted splurge.

  • Louise Janzen

    Services for former Florence resident Louise Janzen, 98, were Wednesday at Marion Christian Church. Janzen died Friday at Marion.

  • Johnny Siebert

    Services for retired farmer Johnny G. Siebert, 89, Hillsboro, were Sept. 1 at Hillsboro Mennonite Brethren Church in Hillsboro. He died Aug. 28 at his home. He was born June 27, 1929, in Hillsboro to John and Lena (Groening) Siebert. He married Ruby Ens Sept. 3, 1952, in Hillsboro. He was a farmer.

    Tony Winter

    Myles Zeller

  • Warriors fall to Cougars, 50-14

    There was no scoreboard for the first half hour of the game Peabody-Burns played Friday at Centre, but that didn’t hinder them. After Centre scored the first eight points, the Warriors marched down the field in three consecutive first downs, and Jess Philpott ran two yards for a score.

  • Graduate uses scholarship to pursue ag business degree

    Devon Gaines, a 2018 graduate of Peabody-Burns High School, is using a $1,000 scholarship from Lang Diesel, Inc. in Hillsboro to pursue a degree in ag business at Butler Community College in El Dorado. He plans to transfer to Kansas State University to finish his education. Lang Diesel presented the award as an AGCO dealer scholarship, one of 1,829 awarded annually through the National FFA organization and its sponsors.

