Marion County ambulance director Curt Hasart, under threat of having his license taken away, has resigned effective Sept. 30.
Hasart has been embattled for months after Kansas Board of Emergency Medical Services began investigating whether he lied about pending criminal cases in South Dakota when he applied for a Kansas paramedic license in 2011,
Marion resident Darvin Markley quizzed city council members about next year’s budget before they voted 3-2 to approve it.
Mayor David Mayfield, Zach Collett, and Kevin Burkholder voted for the 2024 budget, which exceeds the revenue-neutral rate by 9 mills. Vice Mayor Ruth Herbel and councilman Jerry Kline voted against it, citing concerns about spending.
A question of who was taking care of an infant led to an Aug. 20 domestic dispute in a Marion apartment to become a melee at Casey’s in Marion that resulted in a woman being knocked unconscious and taken to St. Luke Hospital.
The following day, a child custody dispute in an empty lot in Burns resulted in one person going to St. Luke.
Announcer’s razzing is a hit
in Florence
By DEB GRUVER
Staff writer
Wrangling,
roping rule day in Burdick
By PHYLLIS ZORN
Staff writer
After nearly a century without a rodeo in Burdick, two brothers decided to stage one Monday at the town’s baseball diamond.
Rey Arribas Molezun is matter-of-fact when asked whether he misses his parents back home in Spain.
“Not too much,” the 15-year-old exchange student at Hillsboro Middle/High School says, breaking into a sparkling, white-toothed smile.
Marion City Council members spent 50 minutes April 20 interviewing Gideon Cody, then a captain in the Kansas City Police Department.
The next morning, Mayor David Mayfield offered him a job as police chief.
Mayor David Mayfield is a “chicken sh*t,” a Marion resident said during public comment at Tuesday’s city council meeting.
Ryan Newell challenged Mayfield’s assertion that he didn’t know Chief Gideon Cody planned to raid the
Kari Newell, owner of Chef’s Plate at Parlour 1886, is allowing customers to bring in their own alcohol until she secures a liquor license.
Newell had an agreement with Historic Elgin Hotel LLC that the hotel would maintain a liquor license for its first floor, where Chef’s Plate is situated.
After nearly a week of legal wrangling, evidence not initially listed among items seized in raids Aug. 11 on the Marion County Record office and the home of its owners finally was returned last week to Record attorney Bernie Rhodes.
Under terms of a court order agreed to by all parties and approved by Chief Judge Ben Sexton, the Record received a copy of 17 gigabytes of data downloaded from its computer network. A device that was used to copy the data was destroyed as were all copies of the data made by authorities.
Worried that “everybody’s looking at Marion like we’re a bunch of hicks now,” Mayor David Mayfield is attempting to deflect blame for an illegal raid Aug. 11 on the
In an interview published Saturday in the Wichita Eagle, Mayfield admits, as he previously told the
Police Chief Gideon Cody came to the
As Gruver read the search warrant, she told Cody she needed to call her publisher and editor, Eric Meyer. The police chief, who was ostensibly investigating another reporter’s computer use, snatched the phone out of Gruver’s hand.
Two journalism organizations are selling T-shirts, coffee mugs, stickers, and other swag after a raid of the
Kansas Press Association is selling raid-related products featuring the
The Media and Democracy Project, a non-partisan organization based in New York City, has named
“The
Larry Pankratz didn’t start juggling until after his days at Hillsboro High School.
A 1973 graduate, he’ll probably bust out his juggling equipment this weekend when he and his former classmates are in town for Hillsboro’s 23rd annual All-School Reunion.
Hillsboro will save $25,146 on sewer lining work by having the work done in November instead of after the first of the year as originally planned.
City council members agreed to move the work forward after the contractor, Johnson Service Co., said it could save money on materials by buying needed supplies at the same time it buys supplies for a project in Mankato.
The purchase of a cardiac monitor for a newly arrived ambulance drew disagreement among county commissioners over whether the ambulance, or the monitor, was even needed.
Ambulance director Curt Hasart brought quotes for three cardiac monitors to Tuesday’s commission meeting.
Marion County will receive up to $325,000 to replace a bridge on 310th Rd. two miles south and less than a mile east of Tampa with help from a federal grant.
The project requires a 10% local match.
Temperatures in the upper 90s did not deter people from coming out Monday to commemorate Burdick’s 50th Labor Day celebration.
Both a 2 p.m. parade and a 4 p.m. ranch rodeo were well attended.
Services for Susan Josie Duerksen, 93, who died Monday at Bethesda Home in Goessel, will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Tabor Mennonite Church, rural Newton.
Pastor Todd Schlosser will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Relatives will receive friends from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. Friday at the church.
Six-man football returns to Centre this season with expectations of beating 2022’s 3-6 record.
Returning starters for the team are Gentri Holub, Santiago Knepp, Kaigen Brewer, Kolby Steiner, and Koltin Steiner.
Goessel’s football team is looking for a bounce-back season after being bitten by an injury bug last year. Injuries impacted the team’s ability to practice well, play games, and be cohesive from one Friday to the next.
“We are looking forward to a fresh start, and we’re returning quite a few kids with starter experience on both sides of the ball,” coach Garrett Hiebert said.
Looking for a bounce-back season, Coach Demetrius Cox has been diligently preparing his team, both physically and mentally, for the challenges and triumphs that lie ahead.
“The sweat, the drills, and the late-night practices have all been building up to this moment – a chance to showcase the results of our hard work and dedication,” Cox said.
Gavin Wasmuth placed 13th last season at the Class 2A state cross country meet and has set his goal to improve on that finish this season.
Luke Wessel, who placed 23rd at the state meet, and Eli Klenda, who finished 31st, also return this season for Marion, which finished third as a team.
Eric Dutton has been Peabody-Burns assistant coach for the last five years. This year, he is stepping up to the head coach position.
Returning to the team along with coach Dutton are starters Chris Spencer, Cade Gossen, and Joseph Aydelott.
Troubled as we are by David Mayfield’s continual references to “his” police and “his” city council, we’re forced to agree with one thing he and a host of others — including this newspaper — have been saying.
As a community, Marion must dig itself out from under a steaming pile of manure dumped on it by officials — inept, corrupt, or both — who proposed, authorized, conducted, collaborated with, or applauded raids motivated less as a search for justice and more as a weapon to bully or embarrass.
ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY: That little bit extra
After being introduced to a conflict between the hospital and Lanning Pharmacy, St. Luke Hospital’s new chief executive, Alex Haines, stepped to the helm Aug. 30.
He replaces Jeremy Ensey.
An Internet security entrepreneur is looking to expand his business to Hillsboro.
Steve Watkins, chief executive of iGuardPro, came to Hillsboro four years ago. He has more than 20 years in programming and Internet security and opened his own business in 2022.
Signup for fall story time at Hillsboro Public Library has begun.
Forty-minute sessions of stories and activities for children 3 and older will begin Sept. 27 and continue through December.
Centre’s fall homecoming royalty will be crowned after a football game against Southern Coffey at 7 p.m. Friday at Bud Peterson Field.
Queen candidates are Jenna Bittle, Leah Brunner, Payton Svitak, and Alexandria Stuchlik. King candidates are Gentri Holub, Riley Janow, Nick Krch and Karsen Kroupa.
Marion County Democrats, who last month voted to designate a 2024 scholarship in banker and attorney Chris Costello’s name, will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday in the basement of Marion Community Center, 203 N. 3rd St. Emporia State University political science professor Michael A. Smith will speak. More information about the meeting, open to the general public, is available from Eileen Sieger at (620) 382-7091 or sesieger@gmail.com.
MEMORIES: 15,
30,
45,
60,
75,
105,
145 years ago