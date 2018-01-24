HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Indian Guide Terrace apartments maintenance employee Jonathan Richstatter looks on with his wife Juanita, as fire fighters finish up at the scene. Indian Guide Terrace apartments maintenance employee Jonathan Richstatter looks on with his wife Juanita, as fire fighters finish up at the scene.



Marilyn Jones reminisces over a bag filled with the last of Big Bird's beautiful feathers. Marilyn Jones reminisces over a bag filled with the last of Big Bird's beautiful feathers.



A wide variety of foods is available from the salad bar at Marion Middle/High School cafeteria. Food service is provided by Opaa Food Management, a Missouri-based company. A wide variety of foods is available from the salad bar at Marion Middle/High School cafeteria. Food service is provided by Opaa Food Management, a Missouri-based company.