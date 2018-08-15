HEADLINES

  • Unruly passenger found dead

    A man who reportedly caused a disturbance on a westbound Amtrak train was found dead Sunday about 3½ miles east of Peabody, where he is believed to have jumped from the train. Newton police lieutenant Scott Powell said Amtrak had called the Newton police department to ask officers to remove a passenger from a westbound train when it reached Newton.

  • Economic development group's hiring request rejected by county

    County commissioners Monday rejected an informal attempt by the county’s beleaguered economic development group to have the county pay to hire the group’s long-sought executive director. “You’d have a county employee and no oversight,” commission chairman Dianne Novak said. “That really puts the county in a precarious situation.”

  • Ex-teacher gets harsher sentence in sex case

    A former Peabody-Burns teacher who earlier pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual exploitation of a child didn’t quite get the sentence he expected Tuesday. Christopher R. Young, charged in February with eight felonies alleging unlawful sexual relations and sexual exploitation of two students, in June struck a plea deal in which he pleaded guilty to two charges in exchange for dismissal of six charges.

    Hillsboro leads record surge in unpaid taxes, Delinquent taxes

OTHER HEADLINES

  • Local firefighters battle western wildfires

    Marion County firefighters are among those fighting wildfires in western states. Lincolnville fire chief Les Kaiser is spending a few days at home after helping fight two Colorado wildfires.

  • Marion County Relay for Life holding steady while others fail

    While other Relay For Life events are falling by the wayside, Marion County’s event is holding strong thanks to participation and sponsorship. Melissa Easterburg, American Cancer Society community manager for a 10-county region, said some events have been sunsetted because they have lost supporters and sponsors. Just this year, Harvey County’s event folded.

  • Ex-county resident invited to White House

    Imagine getting an email from the White House inviting you to come visit. Hays Mayor James Meier, former Marion resident, received an invitation to attend the Aug, 16 Kansas Leadership White House Conference and tour.

  • Learn safe food handling

    Roughly one in six Americans get sick from food borne diseases, with 3,000 dying annually With Americans eating out more than ever before, it’s imperative that food workers are trained and supervised in safe food handling, preparing, preserving and serving.

  • It's in the bag - worms, that is

    If you’ve noticed strange, small structures hanging from your trees, they may be tiny homes for bagworms. District forester Howard Freerksen said many trees were heavily infested.

FARM

  • Heard it through the grapevine

    Wine makes all things possible, author George R.R. Martin wrote in “The Mystery Knight.” But, how possible is it to grow wine in Kansas – Florence — to be exact?

  • Feed company expands;Supplements shipped to western Kansas

    Countryside Feed LLC at Hillsboro was established to provide feed for area dairies, which numbered in the 30s. As dairies began to go out of business, the company’s business declined, so it had to find new customers. Some of those new customers were large 2000-head dairies in western Kansas. Since 2004, the company has provided pre-mixes of vitamins, minerals, and other micronutrients for them to add to grain purchased from western farmers.

  • Water photos wanted

    Kansas Water Office has launched a photo contest and the winning entry will be featured at the Governor’s water conference in November. Photos need to illustrate water or water use in Kansas. Examples include bodies of water, irrigation and agriculture, recreation and fun, or other water infrastructure.

DEATHS

  • Cris Giesbrecht

    Retired registered nurse Cris Giesbrecht, 60, died Aug. 12, 2018, at her home. She was born Oct. 25, 1957, in Brazil. She married Clarence Giesbrecht Dec. 19, 1993, in Moundridge.

  • Paul Jantzen

    Retired Hillsboro natural science teacher Paul G. Jantzen, 91, died Aug. 12, 2018, at Parkside Home in Hillsboro. He was born Apr. 1, 1927, in Beatrice, Nebraska, to Jacob and Helen (Jantzen) Jantzen. He married Elaine Goering Aug. 9, 1951, in Moundridge.

    Harry Bennett

    Irene Hedrick

    Betty May

DOCKET

OPINION

  • Some old-fashioned new ideas

    We’ve all heard how NASA spent millions developing a ballpoint pen to write in space while Russians used a pencil instead. The irony, of course, is that Americans — particularly middle class, middle Americans like us — long have been renown for our MacGyver-like spirit of making do with whatever happens to be at hand.

  • It's time to hang Chad

    No, the little pieces of punch-card ballots that clogged the 2000 presidential election in Florida aren’t making a comeback. What actually is being lynched these days is the Florida-like excitement we expected out of a very close gubernatorial election in Kansas. And, in the process, the Republican Party.

PEOPLE

  • Cedar Point student plays at Sydney Opera House

    Grace Neal, a student at Berean Academy, was selected for the 2018 High School Honors Performance Series at Sydney Opera House, a venue that marks the pinnacle of musical achievement. She performed with her clarinet July 21 with the Honors Band Ensemble. Participation in one of the two honors ensembles is limited to the highest-rated high school performers from across the world.

  • Riverbank stabilization money available

    The USDA and Natural Resource Conservation Service are teaming with Kansas Forest Service on a streambank stabilization project in this Marion, McPherson and Rice counties. If a producer’s land has a creek or stream, he may be eligible for up to 90 percent cost share to restore and protect the riparian area, said Matt Meyerhoff, supervisory district conservationist for NRCS in Marion.

  • SENIOR CENTER:

    Peabody Senior Center menu

  • WONSEVU:

    Janet Cress has visitors

MORE…

