  • Wind farm discussion packs county meeting

    If county commissioners had voted for a moratorium on wind farms, Pat Pelstring, president and CEO of National Renewable Solution said his company was likely to end work on its proposed Expedition Wind Farm project. The idea of a second wind farm in the county has met with stiff opposition because of what some consider bad experience with Diamond Vista wind farm being developed in the northern portion of the county. Some county residents earlier called for a moratorium, striking a chord with commissioner Dianne Novak, but at the end of a five-hour meeting Monday and despite Novak sticking to her guns, no moratorium was passed.

  • Hillsboro, Goessel assist at Peabody fire

    Fire departments from Peabody, Hillsboro, and Goessel responded to a house fire at 12:40 a.m. Sunday at the residence of Elmer Delk. They battled the fire for four hours. The home, on Limestone Rd. between 110th and 120th Rds., was a total loss, with only the north side left standing. The cause of the fire is unknown.

  • Made in Kansas product cuts the mustard

    Each week we’ll be featuring a Marion County business in our Business Bio section. Learn about products, services , and people here in your own county. By ROWENA PLETT Staff writer Eugene Hein is willing to bet that customers will buy his product if they taste it.

  • Moving on to new adventures

    Peabody Hardware and Lumber has anchored downtown Peabody for the past 20 years under the ownership of Mark and Ginger Whitney. It’s now a time for change.

  • Council asks for community input

    Peabody city council members handled a short list of routine matters at their Monday meeting. Council members are interested in hearing from residents and business owners about the best way to promote Peabody. It will be on the March 25 meeting agenda.

  • Verizon proposes new cell tower

    A proposal to build a 129-foot monopole telecommunications tower at Commercial and Forest Sts. is being considered by Marion planning and zoning commission.we According to city administrator Roger Holter, the plan is for a Verizon Wireless tower expected to provide dominant service to the area. When the Marion cell site is built, it is expected to improve area cell phone service. It is in anticipation of providing 5G service to the area, Holter said.

  • Dance camp dates set

    Tabor College women’s soccer’s 5th annual youth soccer academy will be held March 26 to April 27 for players kindergarten and up, run by coaches and players from the Tabor women’s team. Practices will be Tuesday and Thursday evenings at the Tabor practice soccer field south of the football parking lot. Games will be Saturday mornings or Sunday afternoon.

  • Easter musical set to be performed in Marion

    A performance of the musical “The Golgotha Experience” will be at 6:30 p.m. March 20 at Marion Performing Arts Center. Jesse Roberts, who with his wife, Leah, make up the band Poor Bishop Hooper, said the musical was written and composed in 2014 to help illuminate the importance of Jesus’ crucifixion.

  • Disability group to meet

    The Board of Directors of the Harvey-Marion County Community Developmental Disability Organization will meet at 4 p.m. Monday in the meeting room at 500 N. Main, Suite 204, Newton. A public forum will be at the beginning of the meeting.

  • Harvey Houses featured in Council Grove

    “The Harvey Girls — Harvey Houses and the Women who Ran Them” will be presented at 2 p.m. Sunday in the education building next to Kaw Mission Historic Site , 500 N. Mission St., Council Grove. It is sponsored by the Friends of Kay Heritage. A $3 donation is suggested. Refreshments will be served after the program.

  • Marion County included in historical exhibit

    A special exhibit that opened March 1 at Kansas Historical Society in Topeka contains highlights from all 105 Kansas counties including Marion. The Marion County display focuses on the story of Chaplain Emil J. Kapaun. Stories and images about Marion County’s origins; Peabody’s silk station; Claude Francis Laloge, proprietor of a Santa Fe Trail station; and Keystone Ranch can be accessed through a touchpad.

  • Florence chamber plans Easter Egg hunt

    Florence Chamber of Commerce met noon Thursday to discuss plans for the annual Easter Egg Hunt April 20 in Grandview Park. Preparations will be made at the next meeting. Sharon Omstead, Marion County Planning and Zoning Director, gave a short speech on her duties which encompass approving conditional-use permits, working with FEMA, Homeland Security, and various organizations.

  • Genny Abrahams

    Services for Genny Abrahams, 76, who died March 7 at Bethesda Home in Goessel, will be 2 p.m. Saturday at First Mennonite Church in Hillsboro. Family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the service. Burial in Hillsboro Mennonite Brethren Church Cemetery.

  • Rosse Case

    Rosse Case, 91, of Overland Park, formerly of Marion, died Saturday at Kansas City, Missouri. His service will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Marion Presbyterian Church.

  • John Savoia

    Services for John Savoia, 91, who died Saturday at Parkside Home in Hillsboro, will be 11 a.m. tomorrow at Parkview Mennonite Brethren Church in Hillsboro. He was born June 5, 1927, in Piermont, New York. He married Lola Stratman on Dec. 11, 1981, in Hillsboro.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Charlie Hatfield

  • Cattlemen reduce use of antibiotics

    Some cattlemen were reluctant to accepta Veterinary Feed Directive that limits use of drugs in animal feed. However, according to a report by the Federal Department of Agriculture, the use of “medically-important” antibiotics decreased by 33 percent in 2017, the first full year it was in effect. The directive required veterinarians to supervise use of medications in animal feed. Veterinarian oversight seems to have played a role in reducing sales of antibiotics.

  • Everything but the moo...

    Most people are familiar with the cuts of beef that come from cattle. But not many know of beef byproducts that are used in everyday life. Did you know:

  • Farm Bureau aims to provide health benefits

    In a recent national survey, 65 percent of farmers identified the cost of health insurance as the most significant threat to their farming operations. According to Kansas Farm Bureau, in the past five years, net farm income has declined by nearly 50 percent, while insurance costs have increased by more than 200 percent.

  • Getting our 'buts' in gear

    Once again, Marion County seems divided over another huge plan — in this case, a second wind farm in the southeast part of the county. As with most plans, many are loudly shouting “No!” while a few are perhaps less loudly shouting “Yes!”

  • Professor displays county character through photos

    David Hamm, a Hillsboro native and Tabor College art professor, said his Skyscrapers project, depicting life in Marion County, began with a basketball hoop. “It’s a simple thing,” he said. “It’s not a huge investment, but it is a place to gather.”

  • Hetts announce engagement

    Don and Dawn Hett of Marion announce the engagement of their son, Jeremy James Hett, to Kassidy Lee Bliss of Halstead. The bride-to-be’s parents are Dan Bliss of Bentley and Robin Bliss of Halstead.

  • CNA class to be in Goessel

    Hutchinson Community College is offering a certified nursing assistant class at Bethesda Home in Goessel. Upon completition of the 4.5 credit hours course, participants are qualified as CNAs and receive an official certificate.

  • TEEN to meet

    The Technology Excellence in Education Network will meet at 6 p.m. March 20 at Marion district office, 101 N. Thorp St., Marion. For questions or more information, contact Lena Kleiner at (620) 877-0237.

  • Peabody Senior Center menu

  • WONSEVU:

    Williamses have visitors

  • Peabody students to hear from space

    Area students will be able to speak to NASA astronaut Nick Hague live from the International Space Station after he launches Thursday from Baikonor Comodrome in Kazakhstan for a six-month mission as flight engineer. The Hoxie native and former Peabody Elementary school student will address his audience through a “Skype-style” connection during a 20 to 30 minute-long public meeting tentatively set for May 10 at Peabody-Burns Junior Senior High School’s gymnasium at 810 N. Sycamore St., Peabody.

  • Driver's ed classes available

    Peabody-Burns High School is offering driver’s ed classes in May and June. Fees for students residing in the Peabody-Burns school district during 2018-19 will be $205. Non-district students will pay $305.

  • Kindergarten screening at Hillsboro

    Hillsboro residents with preschoolers eligible for kindergarten during the 2019-2020 school year, can contact the Hillsboro Elementary School office for a screening appointment. Screenings will be at Hillsboro Elementary School April 4 and 5. Call (620) 947-3184, Ext. 1 to schedule an appointment.

  • Travel baseball, softball signups open

    Cottonwood Valley League signups in Hillsboro are available for baseball and softball through March 22. The age groups for baseball are: 10 and younger, 12 and younger, 15 and younger, and 18 and younger. Softball is available for 10 and younger, 12 and younger, and 16 and younger.The teams will travel to nearby towns to compete.

  • Peabody-Burns school menu

