HEADLINES

  • Sewer backup swamps city resident

    Sewage backup, restoration of Peabody City Park playground equipment, and a new police cruiser for Peabody Police Chief Bruce Burk were topics at Monday’s Peabody City Council meeting. Tony Zappone presented information about damage sustained to his house in the 900 block of Maple St. after sewage backed into his basement for the second time in the past year.

  • Community benefits from kind heart

    Old country music playing softly in the background and the clean smell of hair products in the air, Verna Mosiman sipped her tea as she prepared for another afternoon at Scissor Cottage. While it may appear to be a typical hair salon to a passerby looking in on the 100 block of E. 2nd St. in Peabody, this little shop is much more for people of all generations.

  • Pancake Day serves up new twist

    People have always managed to get their fill of pancakes and sausage at Peabody Community Foundation’s Pancake Day, but this year they’ll have a chance to run off some of those calories with a new wrinkle: a pancake race. Hotcakes fresh off the griddle and local sausage will be served starting at 7 a.m. Saturday at Peabody Senior Center. Donations to support the foundation will be accepted.

  • FFA collecting goods for community

    Peabody-Burns FFA is collecting donated toys, clothes, and household items through Feb. 16 to be given to Peabody community members during FFA week. To donate, contact FFA adviser Gretchen Hind or any chapter officer at the high school, (620) 983-2196.

  • County floats ideas on lake

    County commissioners, before looking over applications for park and lake superintendent Thursday, discussed changing the job description. Items they decided to review include whether the superintendent will have authority to arrest someone as the current job description reads, whether a bait shop and concession stand should be operated, additional bookkeeping requirement, sales tax reporting, and long-term hours of operation.

OTHER NEWS

  • Dance-like grace in a place of waste

    Few would expect to see poetry in motion in the midst of heaping piles of smelly trash unless they’ve watched Joe Vinduska handle a skid loader on the tipping floor of the county transfer station in Marion. Tipping floor is waste management lingo for “dump your trash here so we can push it around.”

  • Early childhood screenings scheduled

    Marion County Early Intervention Services will sponsor a free screening for children birth through 5 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 13 in Peabody. The screening will include cognitive, motor, speech and language, and social and emotional development. Vision and hearing will also be checked. Screenings typically take one hour to complete. Appointments can be made by calling (620) 382-2858.

  • Tabor piano recital to feature Chopin

    Piano nocturnes by composer Frédéric Chopin will be featured in a Tabor College faculty recital at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Richert Auditorium at the Shari Flaming Center for the Arts. Professor and director of keyboard studies Sheila Litke will play Chopin’s nocturnes, which are romantic character pieces for piano that have a relaxed or melancholy sound.

  • Florence church to hold service

    Florence United Methodist Church will have a service for healing and wholeness at 7 p.m. Feb. 7. The service is open to all. Attendees can ask prayers for themselves or others.

  • Peabody United Methodist Church restores Carillon bells

    A familiar sound enjoyed by many returned last spring after a hiatus of several years. The musical tones of the Carillon chimes at Peabody United Methodist Church once again grace the air, bringing with them long-standing memories. Original Carillon chimes are a musical instrument of around 23 cast bronze, cup-shaped bells. These instruments were used in bell towers of churches and municipal buildings.

  • Sight-impaired man sees a bright future

    Life for Ryan Olsen is good. The 2007 Centre graduate has a good job, a wife, and owns a house in Wichita. Blind since birth, except for the ability to see lights and shadows out of one eye, Olsen, 29, is living his own little slice of the American dream, in spite of his disability.

DEATHS

  • Jeaneen Brose

    Retired marketing manager Jeaneen Lee Brose, 84, died Jan. 15, 2018, in Colorado Springs. Born July 8, 1933, to John and Ruth (O’Brien) Brose in Peabody, the family moved back to Marion the next year. She attended Bown-Corby School and graduated from Marion High School in 1951. After attending Kansas State Teachers College in Emporia, she moved to Wichita, where she was employed by Southwestern Bell. She transferred to Mountain Bell in Colorado Springs in 1981, and retired as a marketing manager for U.S. West in 1988.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Thomas "T.C." Ensey

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Donna Snelling

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Glenn Yoder

DOCKET

HOME

  • Home decorating trends and fads; from designer lamps to raccoons

    Some homeowners enjoy decorating with deep colors and different patterns. And then, there are the wild ones, or better wildlife ones, that go for the unusual, such as a raccoon eating crackerjacks or the head and neck of a giraffe to mount on the wall. Some have trophy rooms to show off game they have hunted themselves, while others may be looking for a novelty piece that can be purchased directly for decoration purposes.

OPINION

  • Ag-ceptional!

    While National FFA Week is coming up, there’s no reason to wait to celebrate yet another set of feathers in the cap of county agriculture. Word comes to us this week that three of our high school ag teachers — Mark Meyer of Marion, Sonya Roberts of Hillsboro, and Laura Klenda of Centre — were honored by their peers Saturday at the Kansas Association of Agricultural Educators symposium in Lawrence.

  • LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:

PEOPLE

  • EMS students study to save lives

    It was cheers and jeers Friday evening when emergency medical technician students took an electronic quiz with questions and answers displayed on a screen at the front of the room. Kevin Shields, Adam Makovec, Bryce Naerebout, Kaycee Chermak, Evan Slater, and Brandy Hanson had seconds to answer multiple-choice questions on the screen by choosing the color-matched answer on their computer screen.

  • Tabor piano recital to feature Chopin

    Piano nocturnes by composer Frédéric Chopin will be featured in a Tabor College faculty recital at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Richert Auditorium at the Shari Flaming Center for the Arts. Professor and director of keyboard studies Sheila Litke will play Chopin’s nocturnes, which are romantic character pieces for piano that have a relaxed or melancholy sound.

  • Victim service award nominations open

    Individuals, organizations, and agencies who provide services to crime victims are eligible to be nominated for five awards through the attorney general’s victim services division. Nominations are open in the following award categories:

SENIOR CENTER

SPORTS AND SCHOOL

  • Elyria Christian sweeps Warriors

    The Warrior basketball teams dropped a pair of games Tuesday night at Peabody against Elyria-Christian. Despite making progress since the previous meeting with improved ball movement, the Eagle girls were still too strong, dominating the offensive rebounds to prevail 42-17.

  • SCHOOL MENU:

    Peabody-Burns

UPCOMING

  • Disabilities board to meet

    Harvey-Marion County CDDO board of directors will meet at 4 p.m. Monday at 500 N. Main St., Suite 204, in Newton. The meeting, rescheduled from Jan. 22 due to weather, will open with a public forum.

  • Calendar of events

MORE…

Email: | Also visit: Marion County Record and Hillsboro Star-Journal | © 2018 Hoch Publishing

 

AD

 

BACK TO TOP