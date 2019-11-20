HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Saje and Amy Bayes of Greenwood Stables work with a blind rescue horse who arrived at the property recently. In addition to being blind, the horse suffered injury when it fell during transport from Michigan.



A firefighter extinguishes a grass fire Thursday in the 100 block of Locust St. The blaze began when embers jumped out of a fire pit in the back yard of the residence and set leaves or grass on fire, said Peabody fire chief Mark Penner. The blaze spread to an outbuilding which was destroyed.



Emerging winter wheat greens up a field east of Marion. November frost might have done some damage to the budding crop, but forecasters say soaking rain showers are in the cards Wednesday.