Centre quarterback Luke Hudson, 12, will be out the rest of the season after suffering a fractured collarbone Sept. 4 against Herington. Kyle Peterson will miss the season with a hip dislocation.



A Blue Heron takes flight over one of the coves at Marion County Lake clutching sticks for its nest. There is almost always one or two of the birds at the county lake, but winter is coming. "They tend to stick around until it is pretty cold and then they take off," lake manager Isaac Hett, said.



Goessel volleyball coach Crysta Ghur (center) encourages the team during a timeout. The Bluebirds won four matches this week, evening their season record at 4-4.