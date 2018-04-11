HEADLINES

  • Mayor crosses swords with fire department

    A meeting intended to settle differences between Peabody firefighters and emergency medical personnel instead erupted into unrelated conflict about control and autonomy of the fire department. While firefighters and EMS crew members appeared to resolve most, if not all, of their discord at their April 4 meeting, the discussion took a turn when Mayor Larry Larsen entered the fray.

  • Faulty hydrant to blame for total loss in house fire?

    First responders rushed to the scene of a house fire in Peabody Saturday morning that started in a chimney just before 9 a.m. in the 700 block of N. Walnut St. Florence and Butler County departments joined forces with the Peabody fire department along with EMS and police who responded to the call at the residence of Chris Litton and Julia Mosqueda.

  • Responders bury hatchet

    Eighteen people filled the fire station meeting room April 4 to confront and settle conflicts between the fire department and ambulance crew. “It seems like we’re having trouble somewhere down the line with the fire department and ambulance not getting along,” fire board president Jay Cook said. “The best way is to get everyone together to figure it out. Both are needed by the city. I don’t know if it’s egos or personalities, but we need to get over it. We’re doing a job.”

  • Two problems, just one solution

    One Peabody resident left Peabody City Council on Monday with a sense of relief, while another left empty-handed, for now. Verna Gervais was there trying to get the water turned back on for a house in the 700 block of Prairie Lawn Rd. where her brother and sister live, after it was shut off due to failure to make payments on an overdue water bill agreement.

  • Burn ban complainer charged with violating it

    Mitchell A. Moffett, Peabody, who appeared at county commission March 19 to complain about a countywide burn ban, has been charged in court with violating it. Moffett was charged in district court April 3 with violation of a burn ban. The charge stems from a March 12 fire during a one-week burn ban.

  • Custom metalwork is trademark of store

    Visitors to Prairie Oaks Designs on Florence’s Main Street are greeted by country western music wafting through the air. Inside, they find a variety of custom-made metal cutouts, word signs, and wall hangings dispersed among jewelry displays, pillows, clothing, and candles.

OTHER HEADLINES

  • Commissioners wrangle over health plan

    A decision to be made about health insurance at Monday’s county commission meeting turned into a clash over who would take priority: employees or taxpayers. When all was said and done, single employees ended up having to pay more for health insurance, families a little less, and spectators got to see a tiny bit of fireworks.

  • Woman charged with five felonies strikes plea deal

    A Marion woman alleged to have tried to prevent a witness or victim from reporting alleged indecent liberties with a child by her husband struck a plea-deal Monday that got four felony charges dismissed and one reduced to a lesser charge. Sheila K. Thouvenell, 51, appeared in district court to plead guilty to a single charge of interference with law enforcement.

  • Road turns into gauntlet of flames and smoke

    At least seven separate fires were burning simultaneously in ditches and fields along the west side of Indigo Rd. on April 4, with one threatening a home near 140th Rd. As Hillsboro firefighters were scrambling to the station after multiple reports of fires were received at 1:47 p.m., Hillsboro police officer John Huebert headed south on Indigo Rd. to determine where the blazes were.

  • Courthouse security system to come first

    Courthouse and health department offices will soon be getting increased security. Sheriff Robert Craft on Monday presented county commissioners with options for adding security systems to county offices.

  • StoryWalk couples literacy and exercise

    Marion County parents, along with their children, will have the opportunity to experience next week the first StoryWalk event held for the county. Marion County K-State Research and Extension office, in collaboration with Parents as Teachers, Families and Communities Together, and early intervention services are sponsoring the event.

  • Linemen keep electricity flowing through the countryside

    Seven linemen are employed by Flint Hills Rural Electric Cooperative to work out of a warehouse at 412 S. Cedar St. in Hillsboro. They have a combined 147 years of experience. Sheldon Miles, line foreman, has been there for 33 years; Scott Kelsey, 32 years; line superintendent Tim Jirak, 30 years; Lloyd Anderson, 18 years; Brent Unruh, 13 years; Brock Nieman, 11 years; and John Stohs, 10 years.

  • Historic Matfield Green ranch headquarters re-opens

    An area historic Flint Hills ranch headquarters dedicated to prairie heritage education has reopened to tourists. Pioneer Bluffs, a National Register Historic District site located one mile north of Matfield Green on K-177, features a 1908 farm house with works by local artists, a restored 1915 barn, and distinctive mile-long limestone fence. Educational and cultural events are offered throughout the tourist season.

  • New coffee shop hopes to brew up business in August

    Eager coffee and tea lovers will have to wait until August to indulge in a new shop coming to downtown Peabody. Owner Pandea Smith is no stranger to the game after owning and operating The Leaf Tea Lounge in Newton from 2010 to 2013.

  • Narcotic painkillers receive scrutiny

    As news of an opioid drug epidemic continues to garner national attention, local health professionals and law enforcement are doing what they can to see that is doesn’t spread here. People know about addiction caused by illegal narcotics such as helium and opium, but prescription drugs that are used to treat pain can also become addictive. These include morphine, Demerol, Oxycontin, Percodan, Percocet, and Tylox, along with drugs with opioid additives such as Robitussin A-C and Tylenol with Codeine.

DEATHS

  • Norman Epp

    Services for Norman F. Epp, 78, who died Friday in Hillsboro, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Parkview Mennonite Brethren Church, Hillsboro, with interment preceding at 10 a.m. at Gnadenau Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. today at Jost Funeral Home, Hillsboro. He was born Jan. 14, 1940, to Edwin F. and Margaret (Flaming) Epp in Hillsboro. He married Rosella M. Ediger August 4, 1961 in Henderson, Nebraska. He worked in construction and farming for many years.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Mary Ada Glenn

DOCKET

FARM

  • Lamb sale draws buyers and sellers

    People from throughout Kansas and Oklahoma attended the annual Stars of Kansas club lamb sale Sunday at Stardust Sheep
    Farm at rural Lincolnville. Sherry Nelson, owner of Stardust Sheep Farm, offered 27 lambs for sale. Breeders from Overland Park, Newton, and Oklahoma consigned another 25 lambs.

  • When it comes to conservation, it's personal

    Those who believe conservation is a synonym for giving something up would likely change their minds if they dropped by the Marion office of the Natural Resources Conservation Service and had a chat with supervisory district conservationist Matt Meyerhoff. “That’s one of the important parts of economics, to make sure we’re helping someone and not making them give up something on their operation,” Meyerhoff said.

  • Mid-Kansas Coop organizes food drive

    Mid-Kansas Cooperative Community Involvement is organizing their sixth annual food drive to support local food banks. Throughout April, they will collect non-perishable food and toiletry items. “We called local food banks to ask what they are in dire need of and they requested items such as detergent, shampoo, body soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, and non-perishable foods,” said Lamont Turcotte, plant manager at Groveland location and MKC Community Involvement Committee member.

  • New disaster assistance for livestock

    Ag producers with livestock and honeybees affected by disasters may be eligible for a piece of $34 million allocated to Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees, and Farm-Raised Fish Program. More information about this and other disaster-related assistance is available through the USDA Service Center, 303 Eisenhower Dr., Marion.

OPINION

  • Distance makes

    I’m willing to bet you finished that one before your eyes ever moved down to this paragraph: Distance makes the heart grow fonder. If that’s truly the case, then we should soon see a gradual warming trend between county commissioners Dianne Novak and Randy Dallke.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Receiving the gift

PEOPLE

  • Holt and Wallen wed in New Zealand

    Andy Holt, formerly of Marion, and Rachael Wallen, formerly of Auckland, New Zealand, were united in marriage Feb. 3 at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Christchurch, New Zealand. The bride’s sister, Stephanie Wallen of Whangarei, New Zealand, served as maid of honor. Kirsty Wadsworth of Levin, New Zealand, was bridesmaid. The groom’s brother, William Holt of Cleveland, Ohio, served as best man. Louis Holt of Hampstead, North Carolina, was groomsman. The groom’s uncle, A.J. Cameron of Roeland Park, read scripture.

  • Seniors to meet at Tampa

    Senior Citizens of Marion County will meet at 9:30 a.m. April 20 at Tampa Senior Center. Morning refreshments will be served, but there will not be a noon luncheon as normal.

  • WONSEVU:

    Residents enjoy Easter events

  • BIRTH ANNOUNCEMENTS:

    Theodore Ray Williams

  • SENIOR CENTER:

    Menu

SCHOOL/SPORTS

UPCOMING

MORE…

