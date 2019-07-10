HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Siblings Elliot, left, and Kasja Guhr speed down a slide on rugs during Peabody's Fourth Fest. Siblings Elliot, left, and Kasja Guhr speed down a slide on rugs during Peabody's Fourth Fest.



Pointing to one of two oversized maps she'd printed, commissioner Dianne Novak questioned mapping consultant Russ Ewy on how he'd determined which signatures on a protest petition submitted by wind farm opponents qualified to be counted. Pointing to one of two oversized maps she'd printed, commissioner Dianne Novak questioned mapping consultant Russ Ewy on how he'd determined which signatures on a protest petition submitted by wind farm opponents qualified to be counted.



Flooding deposited straw bales in Daryl Ehrlich's cornfield southeast of US-56 and Quail Creek Rd. Flooding deposited straw bales in Daryl Ehrlich's cornfield southeast of US-56 and Quail Creek Rd.