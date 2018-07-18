HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Lander Smith of Florence, is excited his dog, Riddick, is home after an escape from the family yard.



With tassles undeveloped and silks dried up, not much other than silage can be made of corn like this 190th and Limestone Rds.



Randy Frank, county emergency management director, discusses a diesel spill on US-50 Monday with hazmat personnel. Approximately 120 gallons leaked from fuel tanks of a semi when it ran into a ditch.