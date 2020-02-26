HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
Members of Florence Fire Department and Marion County Sheriff's Office work the scene of a semi rollover accident last week on US-50 near Florence. The cause of the accident remains unknown.
Rachel Gfeller, owner of Breathe Deep Works, prepares for a massage appointment over the weekend at her business in Peabody. Rachel, husband Jay, and their family finished remodeling the building in January after buying it mid-April.
Vocalist and former Hillsboro resident David Vogel glistens in his jacket while serenading audience members Tuesday at Hillboro MB Church during Hillsboro Chamber of Commerce's fourth annual Winter Community Gala.
Part-time Marion resident Dutch Weidner and his wife, Malea, are seen in a 1986 Indianapolis 500 pace car. The couple bought the black convertible in 2008.
Email: | Also visit: Marion County Record and Hillsboro Star-Journal | © 2020 Hoch Publishing