  • New case disrupts COVID recovery

    After 17 months in bankruptcy court, Hillsboro Community Hospital has emerged from bankruptcy protection. At the request of the bankruptcy’s trustee, a judge dismissed the case Thursday.

  • Recyclers to pay per pound

    Starting July 1, people who take recyclables to the county transfer station will have to pay 4 cents a pound. Small loads of recyclables will be weighed to determine the charge.

  • Driver trapped for an hour in wreckage

    Fire departments from three cities were dispatched Friday to a three-car crash on US-50 near Peabody that trapped a seriously injured man in his crumpled Chevy Suburban for more than an hour. Officers of Marion County sheriff’s department, Peabody Police, and Kansas Department of Transportation moved in quickly to control traffic at the chaotic scene.

  • Museum director weds science, history

    Aubrey Wheeler thought she might grow up to be an archaeologist. She knew she loved science and history and grew up in museums thanks to a father and sister who shared her interest.

  • Pilgrim gives cross to Kapaun museum

    John Moore has walked faithfully for nearly a decade in honor of former Army chaplain Emil Kapaun. A retired teacher and coach from Gallup, New Mexico, he has joined an annual pilgrimage every year since 2011. That year an article on the sainthood candidate’s life inspired him to make a 630-mile trek to Pilsen from Santa Fe while bearing a 25-pound cross on his back. He gave the piece to the Pilsen Museum.

  • Fuel coming back to Tampa

    When Tampa’s last service station closed last year, residents were without a local option to fuel their vehicles. Agri Trails Co-op is stepping in to fill the void and will be installing a fueling station just to the east of its seed plant.

  • St. Luke makes strong impression on allergist

    Allen Kossoy’s first day at St. Luke Hospital was Monday, and the facility wasted no time making an impression on the semi-retired allergist. “I’m doing a lot of other things I want to do in retirement but I still like the challenge of seeing patients,” he said. “I enjoy that quite a bit.”

  • Business to offer life coaching

    A new Marion business, Possibilities Healing Arts Studio, at 331 E. Main St. will offer individual coaching and support groups for survivors of trauma. Owner Kathy Wiens of Newton is a licensed professional counselor who earlier spent 28 years as an early childhood educator. She has worked with churches teaching child protection and sexual abuse prevention since 2012.

  • Bus being refurbished for taco business

  • Vehicle runs through fence, trees

    A Manhattan woman suffered disabling injury after a vehicle she was riding in crashed through a fence, multiple trees, and into a pasture in a rollover accident Saturday evening. Kay B. Journey, 53, was taken to St. Luke Hospital by Marion ambulance and then was transferred to Wesley Medical Center a few hours later.

  • Police see spike in reported disputes

    Area police have experienced a rise in reported disputes, and Hillsboro police chief Dan Kinning is unsure of the reason. “I’ve been doing this a long time,” he said. “Things go in spurts. It seems like feast or famine, but it’s getting more and more prevalent.”

  • Algae warnings issued for lakes

  • Firms get $8 million infusion

    Small businesses in the county have received more than $8,127,888 in forgivable loans to help with costs after stay-at-home orders were issued because of COVID-19. Early demand from small businesses for the Paycheck Protection Program loans through the Small Business Administration was intense, but demand for a second round has been slower, county bankers say.

  • Delayed funerals swamp mortuaries

    When Brad Yazel looks at his board of upcoming funeral services, he sees an approaching explosion in the next few months. Yazel-Megli Funeral Home in Marion has 22 pending services, all likely to happen before September, co-owner Yazel said Tuesday.

  • Families brace for end of kids' meals

    Marion’s summer meal program has made Tracy Helmer’s life easier for during COVID-19 shutdowns, but she already is prepared for when it ends Tuesday. Helmer anticipates a simple transition for her son since he already is capable of making his own meals.

  • Doris Guhr

    A private graveside service for homemaker Doris Eileen Guhr, 90, Hillsboro, who died June 15 at Salem Home, was Monday. Public services are planned for October. Born Feb. 26, 1930, in Hillsboro to Daniel and Katherine (Ediger) Wiens, she married Herbert Guhr Oct. 5, 1948, in Hillsboro.

  • Jill Schierling

    A service for Jill Schierling, 62, Hillsboro, who died Sunday at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, will be 10 a.m. Friday at Gnadenau Cemetery, rural Hillsboro. Born Feb. 22, 1958, in Phillipsburg, to Jesse and Marietta Westbrook, she married Duane Schierling on Feb. 23, 1980, in Quinter.

  • Commissioners elaborate on budget choices

    County commissioners are pondering reduced appraisal values, increased budget requests, and as-yet-unknown effects of economic slowdowns while reviewing what department heads are asking for in planning next year’s budget. Not all budget requests have been made, so no total is available for this year’s wish list.

  • Marion council to set priorities

    Marion city council reviewed budget requests, heard department heads tell which expenses they expect to go up or down, and asked questions whether there are other ways to fund department heads’ wishes Monday. Council member Ruth Herbel questioned 2% salary increases included in the budget. Mayor David Mayfield told Herbel the proposed 2% increases were only a minimal part of the budget.

  • Hospital bankruptcy case ends

  • Canning provides outlet from daily life

    Canning is a tradition Terry Klenda picked up from her mother, and after several decades she sees the sealing practice as a personal release. “When you do it at home with your mom, it’s a have-to thing and you don’t enjoy it,” she said. “You don’t enjoy washing green beans for hours on end, cutting off the tips, and stuffing them in jars. It’s just a pain in your neck.”

  • Home is where the hardware is

    Many homeowners had their eyes opened to the flaws and neglected upkeep of their castles as they sheltered in place. Quite a few decided to do something about it, which has kept County Seat Decorating Center owners Brad and Jeannie Wildin consistently busy with appointments even with their store closed.

  • Fresh produce in high demand

    Copious rain followed by heat and wind haven’t damaged Jirak Brothers Produce operations in Tampa. Crops appear to be among the best in years, Ron Jirak said.

  • Peabody seniors looking toward graduation and beyond

    Peabody-Burns will be Marion County’s first school to conduct a graduation, and that has seniors waiting with bated breath to start the next chapter of their lives. Morgan Gaines is wasting no time planning her future.

  • Welcome to Mudville

    Even as we begin lowering our face guards — possibly too quickly, probably only temporarily — from COVID-19, it’s time to start raising them for yet another pandemic. The virus we’re about to catch is hardly a novel one and has little connection to Coronas, except that it might drive us to quaff a few.

  • It's time to unite or die

    Decisions are made by those who show up. Whether that sentence first was said by Benjamin Franklin, Woody Allen, or Jed Bartlett on “The West Wing,” it’s an aphorism of considerable wisdom — and one that businesses in Marion should strongly consider. Twice a month, a group of dedicated local business leaders meet informally, without dues, officers, or obligations, as Marion Merchants Association to discuss how businesses might work together to improve the economy for everyone.

  • Hot dog vendor visiting

    Pronto Pup fried hot dog vendors will be in Goessel between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday for residents wanting a taste of summer fair food. The vendor is to be parked at Bethesda Home, but will be open to the public. Bethesda will provide a free treat to each of its certified nursing assistants as a thank-you.

  • Burns Fourth to feature food

    Burns Fourth of July celebrations will include a barbecue, games, raffles and a bake sale at 4 p.m. July 4. Children who decorate their bikes will have the chance to win a free personal pizza. Burns Pride is sponsoring the event.

  • Peabody cruise set for Sunday

    Peabody’s Sunday Cruise will be 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. Downtown will be closed to traffic for classic cars and motorcycles. There and vendors from local shops.

