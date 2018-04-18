HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Hannah Bourbon and her kids,read a page out of one of two books featured in the StoryWalk at Peabody City Park Monday. The StoryWalk is facilitated by Marion County K-State Research and Extension office, PAT, FACT, and early intervention services. Hannah Bourbon and her kids,read a page out of one of two books featured in the StoryWalk at Peabody City Park Monday. The StoryWalk is facilitated by Marion County K-State Research and Extension office, PAT, FACT, and early intervention services.



Sophomore English students, work hard Monday on the novel they have been collectively writing since October. They have yet to title the piece, but developed a unique writing and editing process that has helped then learn new things along the way. Sophomore English students, work hard Monday on the novel they have been collectively writing since October. They have yet to title the piece, but developed a unique writing and editing process that has helped then learn new things along the way.



Junior T.J. Clover, left, and senior Lane Markham make their way down the hall Saturday at Peabody Burns Junior/Senior High School's promenade. Twenty-four couples attended prom with a party at the pier theme. Junior T.J. Clover, left, and senior Lane Markham make their way down the hall Saturday at Peabody Burns Junior/Senior High School's promenade. Twenty-four couples attended prom with a party at the pier theme.