HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Peabody Historical Museum is in the first free library ever built in Kansas. It was built in 1874 from money donated by F.H. Peabody, the town's namesake. Peabody Historical Museum is in the first free library ever built in Kansas. It was built in 1874 from money donated by F.H. Peabody, the town's namesake.



A family dining and kitchen area displays household items commonly used in a pioneer cabin. A family dining and kitchen area displays household items commonly used in a pioneer cabin.



Marge Tajchman, Betsy Walker, and Peni Ens talk with visitors at Marion County Home Care's table Saturday during the sixth annual Marion County Health Fair in Marion. Marge Tajchman, Betsy Walker, and Peni Ens talk with visitors at Marion County Home Care's table Saturday during the sixth annual Marion County Health Fair in Marion.