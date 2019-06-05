HEADLINES

  • Feedlot cattle struggling through muck

    Before you see the muck at Mike Beneke’s feedlot, you can smell it. A stench, putrid and stagnant, hangs oppressively in the hot air as clustered cattle bawl.

  • Ex-deputy questions sheriff's leadership

    Internal issues are causing problems for the sheriff’s office, according to a deputy who was encouraged to resign. But Sheriff Rob Craft has declined to comment on the allegations, saying only that the former deputy “didn’t work out.”

  • Hardware store closes doors for the last time

    Peabody Mayor Tom Spencer said Peabody Hardware’s final closing Friday was about more than the end of a historic business. It was a sad goodbye to about Mark and Ginger Whitney as its owners.

  • Wind farm decision delayed

    After two lengthy evenings of testimony on the merits of a wind farm proposal — and reasons not to permit it — county planning and zoning commissioners tabled any decision until they meet again Monday evening. Each of the two nights of testimony lasted 3

  • County businesses receive governor's award

    The Building Center and CK Pharmacy were named regional recipients of the Governor’s Award of Excellence on Tuesday given to businesses deemed among the best in Kansas. The Building Center employee John Wheeler said he was honored to receive the award.

  • 60-mile pilgrimage ends at packed service

    The cool shade of a grove of trees outside Father Emil Kapaun’s home church lit up with unbridled enthusiasm Sunday as a group of young cousins explained their love for this past weekend’s annual 60-mile walk to the church. “It’s probably one of the most difficult and challenging things you’ll ever do,” pilgrim Katie Stuhlsatz of Garden Plain said. “Coming up the hill and into Pilsen each year, it’s always the same. And it’s the greatest feeling ever.”

  • Headliner riding wave of success

    Chingawassa Days headline Dylan Scott is riding a wave of success this year with a nearly sold-out tour, an upcoming album and top country music honors. The Bastrop, Louisiana, native has been named one of Country Radio Seminar 2019’sNew Faces of Country Music Class of 2019 – an honor that places him among country music’s most promising artists.

  • Teen's country music dreams come true

    Justin McCormick has been playing and singing with his grandpa since he could talk, but this year his country music dreams have started coming true. The promising 17-year-old from South Bend, Indiana, will open for one of his idols, Rodney Atkins, July 19 in Hillsboro, Missouri, just two years after meeting him back stage.

  • Musician finds value in family

    Having been to recent Chingawassa Days, Marion resident Dylan Delk understood the gravity of being an opening act. “The last couple years, I really wanted to play up there,” he said. “I’m used to playing at local bars or weddings, but I always thought it would be cool to go up there as an opening act.”

  • Singer to visit Kansas for first time

    Cameron DuBois’s talent has taken across the southlands, but Kansas will be a first for her when she visits Marion Saturday to perform at Chingawassa Days. The Alabama singer-songwriter said she is looking forward to her first performance this far north.

  • Small towns increase intensity

    Dan Tietjen has played larger concerts than Chingawassa Days, but small communities like Marion, where he will play with two bands beginning 7 p.m. Friday, bring their own flair. “Some of the best gigs are out here because it’s the heartland,” he said. “People come from everywhere. People come from farms, and it’s people who don’t get to anything but work all their lives.”

  • Thomas Schrag

    Services for Thomas Schrag, 57, who died Saturday at Hillsboro Sports Complex, will be scheduled later. Born Dec. 14, 1961, in LaGrange, Indiana, to Willard and Ruth (Wedel) Schrag December 14, 1961, he is survived by son Jamie Schrag of Wichita, daughter Julia Deel of Haysville, brother Tim Schrag of Manhattan and a grandson.

    Robert Grosse

  • Farmers back in field after rough month

    After a month of persistent rain, farmers were finally able to get back to work this week, although some low-lying areas are still too wet and more rain is forecast for the county. Randy Vogel farms north of Marion. He said he drove through deep mud on country roads to get to his pastures and feed hay to his cows last winter.

  • Dealer gets new manager, expands

    Brad Wheeler, who had worked for Foley Caterpillar in Concordia, became manager of PrairieLand Partners’ Marion store last month. Wheeler’s familiarity with one of the operations merged into PrairieLand played a role in his decision to come here.

  • Tilting at windmills

    Never have so many said so much yet been heard by so few. Two days of public testimony about Expedition Wind’s plan for turbines in southern Marion County brought a whirlwind of everything except changed minds this week. Speaker after speaker droned on, not unlike the swooping hum of a turbine, reading prepared statement after prepared statement.

  • Summer provides job opportunities for students

    Hillsboro eighth-grader Carter Hamm started his lawn mowing business midway through 2018 and now sees it as his calling. “Going into eighth grade, I feel like I want to do that,” he said. “I’ve found the thing that’s good for me. I’m good at it and enjoy it.”

  • Fisherman spends last hours at pond

    Salem Home resident Tom Schrag was known for his love of fishing, and he spent his final hours at the pond Saturday. “Just getting out and sitting there with a pole was good enough for him, let alone catching something,” brother Timothy Schrag said.

  • FFA students honored at state convention

    Nearly a dozen Marion County students were honored at last week’s state FFA convention in Manhattan. Cassie Meyer of Marion High School was statewide winner in prepared public speaking and leadership development.

  • Hold off on flood repairs, disaster chief says

    Don’t repair flooding damage too quickly. Or, if you have to, at least document it first with photographs. That’s the advice of county emergency management director Randy Frank, who notes that current disaster declarations are open-ended and additional flooding remains likely.

  • Five honored as top scholars

    Five Marion County students were recognized by the governor for grades that put them in the top one percent of Kansas students. The 36-year-old program, funded by private donations, included a lunch and recognition ceremony in Topeka.

  • Free shots can prevent flood-related illness

    Floodwaters may have receded, but the threat posed by them has not gone away. Free tetanus vaccinations for those exposed to potentially contaminated water during recent flooding are being made available though the county health department.

  • Hein leads 11 Trojans on all-league team

    Junior pitcher Hunter Hein led 11 Hillsboro athletes named last week to all-league teams for Central Kansas League. Hein was Hillsboro’s only first-team selection in baseball or softball.

  • Peabody Senior Center menu

    Calendar of events

