Up to 4 inches of rain that fell in portions of the county last week sent rivers more than 14 feet above flood stage, submerging the deck of this bridge on Sunflower Rd. north of US-56.



Karma, one of two sheriff's office drug dogs, shows off her new silver tooth after she injured herself in a training session. Karma's dental bill totaled $3,644.



This new top piece, a gift in memory of Beulah Good, was installed Tuesday on the 124-year-old fountain in Marion's Central Park. The swan sculpture resembles an original top piece that was lost years ago.