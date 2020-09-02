HEADLINES

  • COVID outbreak rumored at school

    Record 7 new cases reported Tuesday, health department doesn’t say if county has a cluster By PHYLLIS ZORN Staff writer Rampant rumors about a COVID-19 cluster at Marion school district’s office appear to be true, but the information is being kept largely quiet.

  • Pilots undaunted by weather

    The threat of bad weather couldn’t keep 14 aviation enthusiasts from flying into Marion airport to admire cool planes and eat Terry Chizek’s barbecue. Most of the pilots gathered near the runway admitted they were there for the feast.

  • Rash of burglaries worries victim

    Kevin Jost is one of several in western Marion County hit by burglars, and he’s worried the thieves aren’t done stealing. A skid steer, ATV, and trailer were stolen Aug. 22 from Jost’s property on Chisholm Trail Rd. The skid steer was abandoned after being driven 100 feet, but the trailer and ATV were not reclaimed until the next day.

  • Man arrested 3rd time in 10 days, suspected of theft

    With three arrests since Aug. 23, Marion resident Cyle L. Wilson, 27, may have spent as much time in Marion County Jail as out of it. “Either we’re good or lucky, or he’s unlucky or something, but he’s just had a run here lately,” police chief Clinton Jeffrey said. “He’s given a bond, which everybody is entitled to, and he keeps making the bond to get out of jail.”

OTHER NEWS

  • Company loses turbine permit appeal

    A Wichita investment group on Thursday lost its appeal of an April decision by the county zoning department denying its application for building permits to begin construction of wind turbines. Roger Buller and Stonebridge Investments earlier purchased rights to conditional use permits that had been granted for a proposed wind farm development south of US-50 near Florence called Doyle 4.

  • Escaped pigs give police wild time

    Marion police officer Aaron Slater was surprised Thursday evening by a call to catch a pair of escaped pigs. “I didn’t know what kind of pigs they were,” he said. “I just saw they were pigs and I wanted them back in the pen so they weren’t out running around. They looked like they would run through people.”

  • Hillsboro begins land bank

    Hillsboro on Tuesday established a land bank for properties that have been abandoned, foreclosed, or are otherwise distressed. Its purpose is to eliminate blight, enhance neighborhood stability, create opportunity for affordable home ownership and rentals, and maintain property values.

    Some streets in Peabody may be chip-sealed at minimal cost to the city thanks to excess chip-and-seal supplies from the county. “For what we get and what we pay, it probably would be good,” mayor Tom Spencer said at Monday’s city council meeting.

  • Tripadvisor ranks Elgin high

    Tripadvisor travel website ranks Historic Elgin Hotel in Marion among the top 10% of inns and bed and breakfast establishments worldwide. The Elgin was named a Traveler’s Choice hotel. It ranked second place in the state, based on customer reviews and interest shown on the Tripadvisor website.

  • Hays native's aircraft causes a stir in Marion

    It may have been peaceful soaring over Marion, but the sight of Jarrod Jones’ aircraft caused people to stop and gape at the sky. The contraption the Hays native pilots is a power parachute – an odd flying machine that looks like a dune buggy powered by a propeller with a giant blue parachute attached.

COUNTY

  • Flu shot clinics planned

    This year’s flu shot clinics will be available in nine locations throughout the county. Social distancing rules will be in place as people fill out paperwork and wait for their shot, but health department staff will need to be closer than six feet to give people their shots.

  • Remains of covered dock haunt county lake

    More than a year after being destroyed in a July 4, 2019, storm, a heated fishing dock at Marion County Lake still floats on the water in shambles. Its walkway, left folded perilously when the storm ripped the dock from the four cables and four steel pipes that held it in place and rammed it to the shore, was later straightened by moving the shore end of the walkway up onto the lake’s bank.

  • Masons prepare for ribbin' good time

    Florence’s Masonic Lodge will sell slabs of ribs and sides on Labor Day. “These are competition quality, St. Louis style ribs,” lodge secretary Les Allison said.

DEATHS

  • Jennie Marsh

    Private family services will be held for Jennie Marsh, 89, who died Tuesday at Bethesda Home in Goessel. Born Nov. 18, 1930, in Hillsboro to John and Louise Suderman, she married Paul Marsh on May 12, 1965, in Bethesda, Maryland. She was a homemaker.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Claudette Druse

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Bruce Baugh

DOCKET

ENDZONE

OPINION

  • Silence isn't a treatment for what ails us

    What next? Is the National Weather Service going to stop telling us where it’s raining because it might violate the privacy of people who get wet? We can hear the announcement now. Some well-coiffed broadcast meteorologist interrupts our favorite TV show to drone on: “The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for someplace in Kansas. It is monitoring the weather there and may let people know after the fact that a storm has hit them.”

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    A black and white world

  • LETTER TO EDITOR:

    A Socialist pandemic

PEOPLE

  • Hillsboro movie night gets throwback sequel

    Classic movie nights will return to Hillsboro for a second year on Sept. 12, and chamber of commerce liaison Cait Hall is happy to have the sequel. Hillsboro Chamber of Commerce has settled on a showing of “Grease,” a sizable shift after showing Disney’s “Finding Dory” last year.

  • Color fun run to celebrate teen's life

    A Sept. 19 color fun run/walk in Hillsboro will raise money for a memorial scholarship in honor of a local football player who died last year. Demarius Cox, 16, died June 7, 2019, while attending a Christian camp in Westcliffe, Colorado.

  • Marion native tabbed for community engagement

    Marion resident Tracy Khounsavanh Killough has been named director of community engagement and volunteer efforts for Advisors Excel, it was announced this week. She will represent Advisors Excel, a Topeka-based marketing company, in the community and help coordinate volunteer efforts.

  • Seniors recognize anniversary of Oz

    Seniors recognized the anniversary of the Wizard of Oz premiere last week. The American classic was released Aug. 25, 1939. Patty Allison brought treats for her birthday Aug. 20.

  • Grant puts Marion $15,000 closer to new greenhouse

    A $15,000 grant awarded by the Bayer Fund will put Marion High within striking distance of building a new greenhouse. A panel of teachers and farmers picked Marion High for the America’s Farmers Grow Rural Education Grant.

  • Senior center menus

  • MEMORIES:

    10, 25, 40, 55, 70, 100, 140 years ago

SCHOOL

MORE…

