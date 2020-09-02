PEABODY Gazette-Bulletin
Vol. 146 , No. 50
Wednesday, September 2, 2020
Peabody, KS 66866
COVID cases rising at twice previous record rate; total hits 90
As colleges and schools begin classes and sports, the number of COVID-19 cases in the county is rising at twice its previous record pace. In the past 11 days, a record 28 new cases have been reported, including one new case Friday, five new cases Thursday, two new cases Wednesday, and a record seven new cases Tuesday.
COVID outbreak rumored at school
Record 7 new cases reported Tuesday, 2 more on Wednesday, but health department doesn’t say if county has a cluster By PHYLLIS ZORN Staff writer Breaking News. Rampant rumors about a COVID-19 cluster at Marion school district’s office appear to be true, but the information is being kept largely quiet.
Pilots undaunted by weather
The threat of bad weather couldn’t keep 14 aviation enthusiasts from flying into Marion airport to admire cool planes and eat Terry Chizek’s barbecue. Most of the pilots gathered near the runway admitted they were there for the feast.
Rash of burglaries worries victim
Kevin Jost is one of several in western Marion County hit by burglars, and he’s worried the thieves aren’t done stealing. A skid steer, ATV, and trailer were stolen Aug. 22 from Jost’s property on Chisholm Trail Rd. The skid steer was abandoned after being driven 100 feet, but the trailer and ATV were not reclaimed until the next day.
Man arrested 3rd time in 10 days, suspected of theft
With three arrests since Aug. 23, Marion resident Cyle L. Wilson, 27, may have spent as much time in Marion County Jail as out of it. “Either we’re good or lucky, or he’s unlucky or something, but he’s just had a run here lately,” police chief Clinton Jeffrey said. “He’s given a bond, which everybody is entitled to, and he keeps making the bond to get out of jail.”
Company loses turbine permit appeal
A Wichita investment group on Thursday lost its appeal of an April decision by the county zoning department denying its application for building permits to begin construction of wind turbines. Roger Buller and Stonebridge Investments earlier purchased rights to conditional use permits that had been granted for a proposed wind farm development south of US-50 near Florence called Doyle 4.
Escaped pigs give police wild time
Marion police officer Aaron Slater was surprised Thursday evening by a call to catch a pair of escaped pigs. “I didn’t know what kind of pigs they were,” he said. “I just saw they were pigs and I wanted them back in the pen so they weren’t out running around. They looked like they would run through people.”
Hillsboro begins land bank
Hillsboro on Tuesday established a land bank for properties that have been abandoned, foreclosed, or are otherwise distressed. Its purpose is to eliminate blight, enhance neighborhood stability, create opportunity for affordable home ownership and rentals, and maintain property values.
Peabody could get low-cost chip-seal
Some streets in Peabody may be chip-sealed at minimal cost to the city thanks to excess chip-and-seal supplies from the county. “For what we get and what we pay, it probably would be good,” mayor Tom Spencer said at Monday’s city council meeting.
Tripadvisor ranks Elgin high
Tripadvisor travel website ranks Historic Elgin Hotel in Marion among the top 10% of inns and bed and breakfast establishments worldwide. The Elgin was named a Traveler’s Choice hotel. It ranked second place in the state, based on customer reviews and interest shown on the Tripadvisor website.
Hays native's aircraft causes a stir in Marion
It may have been peaceful soaring over Marion, but the sight of Jarrod Jones’ aircraft caused people to stop and gape at the sky. The contraption the Hays native pilots is a power parachute – an odd flying machine that looks like a dune buggy powered by a propeller with a giant blue parachute attached.
Peabody police chief asked to run for position
Peabody police chief Bruce Burke may run for office in Kansas Association of Chiefs of Police after being approached about the group’s sergeant at arms position. Burke wanted approval from the city council before giving an answer on whether he would run, which he received at Monday’s city meeting.
Scaled-down health fair planned for Marion aquatics center
Although the annual county health fair will still happen this year, a basics-only version is planned. Flu shots for people of all ages, blood tests, and free carotid artery screenings will be offered.
Flu shot clinics planned
This year’s flu shot clinics will be available in nine locations throughout the county. Social distancing rules will be in place as people fill out paperwork and wait for their shot, but health department staff will need to be closer than six feet to give people their shots.
Remains of covered dock haunt county lake
More than a year after being destroyed in a July 4, 2019, storm, a heated fishing dock at Marion County Lake still floats on the water in shambles. Its walkway, left folded perilously when the storm ripped the dock from the four cables and four steel pipes that held it in place and rammed it to the shore, was later straightened by moving the shore end of the walkway up onto the lake’s bank.
Jennie Marsh
Private family services will be held for Jennie Marsh, 89, who died Tuesday at Bethesda Home in Goessel. Born Nov. 18, 1930, in Hillsboro to John and Louise Suderman, she married Paul Marsh on May 12, 1965, in Bethesda, Maryland. She was a homemaker.
Claudette Druse
Bruce Baugh
Accidents reported
Civil division cases
County jail arrests and bookings
Criminal sivision cases
Deeds recorded
Emergency dispatches
Offenses reported
Police activity reports
Traffic division cases
Trivia about sports
Crosscounty dates to the ancient times and the first Olympics. The modern game of golf originated in the 15th century in Scotland.
Youth sports can be enjoyed with caution
Despite a warning from Kansas Department of Health and Environment secretary Lee Norman that fall sports will spread COVID-19 among athletes, reasonable precautions will likely lessen the effect. Team sports provide socialization and exercise, which can be lacking during a pandemic when people stay home.
FOOTBALL:
Centre football enters rebuilding mode
,
Goessel football big on numbers, experience
,
Trojans out to show 2019 was no fluke
,
Warriors rely on experience
,
Peabody-Burns cites need for consistency
VOLLEYBALL:
Freshmen help Centre volleyball expand
,
6 letter-winners lead way for Goessel netters
,
Trojan spikers primed for a deep run
,
Marion volleyball team coming on strong
,
Peabody-Burns welcomes new coach
GOLF:
Centre golf to field full team
CROSS COUNTRY:
Bluebird runners gets promising turnout
,
Hillsboro runners strong in experience
,
Marion returns solid runners
TENNIS:
New coach leaves retirement for Hillsboro tennis
How can employers show appreciation to workers?
“If I ask for a day off, I get it. I have to fill out my form a month ahead of time, but my boss always works with us.” Machelle Ratzloff, Marion
“My boss is always very verbally thankful, expressing it with her words and little stuff like that.” Lane Markham, Peabody
Masons prepare for ribbin' good time
Florence’s Masonic Lodge will sell slabs of ribs and sides on Labor Day. “These are competition quality, St. Louis style ribs,” lodge secretary Les Allison said.
Silence isn't a treatment for what ails us
What next? Is the National Weather Service going to stop telling us where it’s raining because it might violate the privacy of people who get wet? We can hear the announcement now. Some well-coiffed broadcast meteorologist interrupts our favorite TV show to drone on: “The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for someplace in Kansas. It is monitoring the weather there and may let people know after the fact that a storm has hit them.”
A black and white world
A Socialist pandemic
Hillsboro movie night gets throwback sequel
Classic movie nights will return to Hillsboro for a second year on Sept. 12, and chamber of commerce liaison Cait Hall is happy to have the sequel. Hillsboro Chamber of Commerce has settled on a showing of “Grease,” a sizable shift after showing Disney’s “Finding Dory” last year.
Color fun run to celebrate teen's life
A Sept. 19 color fun run/walk in Hillsboro will raise money for a memorial scholarship in honor of a local football player who died last year. Demarius Cox, 16, died June 7, 2019, while attending a Christian camp in Westcliffe, Colorado.
Marion native tabbed for community engagement
Marion resident Tracy Khounsavanh Killough has been named director of community engagement and volunteer efforts for Advisors Excel, it was announced this week. She will represent Advisors Excel, a Topeka-based marketing company, in the community and help coordinate volunteer efforts.
Seniors recognize anniversary of Oz
Seniors recognized the anniversary of the Wizard of Oz premiere last week. The American classic was released Aug. 25, 1939. Patty Allison brought treats for her birthday Aug. 20.
Grant puts Marion $15,000 closer to new greenhouse
A $15,000 grant awarded by the Bayer Fund will put Marion High within striking distance of building a new greenhouse. A panel of teachers and farmers picked Marion High for the America’s Farmers Grow Rural Education Grant.
Senior center menus
10
,
25
,
40
,
55
,
70
,
100
,
140 years ago
College degrees and honors
Daniel Wild, Manhattan, secures his KitKat plane near a pup tent he pitched in the grass during a fly-in at Marion Municipal Airport this weekend.
First-grader Gene Wyckoff shows his little brother his new desk as Mason Combs sits at the adjoining desk during Centre Elementary School's open house Monday. Their parents, Melissa Combs and Wendy and Jason Wyckoff, discussed the new arrangement with teacher Brianna Methvin.
A heated dock at Marion County Lake has seen no progress since it was destroyed in a storm last summer.
Jarrod Jones powered parachute soars into the sunset Saturday.
