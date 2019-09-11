HEADLINES

  • Gas leaks found at Peabody

    Peabody city clerk Jylle Wilson was shocked to learn the city hall’s pipes had 15 gas leaks. “We’re very lucky girls to be alive,” she said.

  • County wind powers Kansas State Fair

    The Kansas State Fair this week and next can thank Marion County for keeping the lights on and the speakers blaring. Enel Green Power’s Diamond Vista wind farm is generating the electricity for the fair, which will be the first state fair 100% powered by renewable energy.

  • High schooler kicks off effort to beautify Florence

    Gracie Mackey, secretary of Marion High School’s FFA chapter is spearheading an effort to beautify Florence’s Main St. through the hard work of youthful volunteers. The goal is to improve beautification and restoration along Main St. storefronts by washing windows and painting trim, she said.

  • County's schools report 10 concussions last year

    Athletes young as middle school age are vulnerable, new tracking data find By PHYLLIS ZORN Staff writer Marion sophomore Heidi Grimmett found out first-hand what it’s like to get a concussion two years ago when she dived for a loose basketball and hit her head on the gym floor.

  • County among worst in state for hypertension

    Hillsboro police chief Dan Kinning has been living with high blood pressure for 20 years. Much of it stems from personal stress, he said. “That’s part of what’s causing it,” he said. “Being in a high-stress field, it’s hard to maintain that.”

OTHER NEWS

  • Commissioners vet company interested in providing security

    County commissioners heard Monday from a company interested in providing courthouse security services. “Why I’m here today is to offer to work with you guys,” Jeff Parker of 1st Choice Security, Salina, told commissioners.

  • Burns church becomes independent

    The former Burns United Methodist Church is now Burns Cornerstone Bible Church. Pastor James Helzer said the congregation’s disaffiliation from the United Methodist denomination began about two years ago and is larger than a recent schism within the denomination over the role of gays in the church. Their dissatisfaction stems from its teachings on a number of issues, he said.

  • Local mother teaches Chinese abroad while staying home

    When Keri Collett, her husband, Zach, and their two-year-old daughter, Rosalyn, moved to Marion from Ft. Collins, Colorado, her job came with her. Collett is a private contractor for a Beijing-based company, VIPKids. She teaches English to Chinese children online. The service is available to children ages 4 to 12. The curriculum is provided.

DEATHS

  • Darrel Krause

    Services for Lincolnville native Darrel E. Krause, 63, who died Aug. 29 at the University of Colorado Hospital, were Sept. 4 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Lakewood, Colorado. Born Jan. 31, 1956, in Marion, he was raised on the family farm by his parents, Paul and Velma Krause. He graduated from Centre High School in 1974 and obtained a degree in civil engineering from Kansas State University in 1978.

  • Ernest Dwight Unruh

    Memorial services for Ernest Dwight Unruh, 78, a resident of Salem Home, Hillsboro, who died Sunday, will be 1 p.m. Friday at Salem Home. Burial will be in Peace Valley Cemetery northwest of Durham, before the service.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    James "Craig" Davidson

DOCKET

HEALTH

  • Weather sparks seasonal allergies

    The rainy, wet weather Marion County saw in 2019 can trigger outdoor allergies for many people, bringing misery and a potential for infections. County health nurse Diedre Serene said the most common outdoor allergy triggers are mold and grass, tree, and weed pollen.

  • Could gut health be the key to good sleep?

    Chelsea Darrow, 33, of Marion, says her gut health is a barometer for restful sleep. She said she used to have trouble sleeping at night. She often experienced anxiety and depression. Sometimes, millions of thoughts went racing through her mind, keeping her awake. She didn’t feel rested the next day. For the past four-and-a-half years, she has been taking a probiotic supplement that contains numerous strains of live bacteria.

OPINION

  • There once was a caller from Marion. . .

    Disappointment. Too often, it circles our best-laid plans like turkey vultures preparing to perch on Marion’s water tower. This week’s editorial was going to be cute little “small world” story about how even people who’ve never stepped foot in Marion perk up their ears when they hear references to our hometown.

PEOPLE

SPORTS AND SCHOOL

  • Peabody-Burns football wins thriller over Centre

    Peabody-Burns football got off to a promising start for the 2019 season, with a 26-24 win over Centre on Friday at home. The Warriors opened scoring with a four-yard touchdown pass from Phillip Young to Thomas Page, but couldn’t make the two-point conversion.

  • Goessel students learn about cider making process

    Students at Goessel Elementary School got a firsthand look Thursday at the process of making apple cider. They couldn’t cut up the apples but they helped to pick them from trees near their school garden.

  • Teen to meet Sept. 18

    The TechnologyExcellence in Education Network (TEEN) will meet at 6 p.m. Sept. 18 at the USD 408 District Office at 101 North Thorp, Marion, Kansas 66861. For more information, call Lena Kleiner at (620) 877-877-0237.

MORE…

