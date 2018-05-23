HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Lane Markham, left, shares a special moment with Ken Parry, Peabody-Burns Junior/Senior High School counselor. Markham's mother, Susan Kenny, died following a fire at Indian Guide Terrace Apartments in January. Markham says Parry played a role in a positive support system that helped him through difficult times leading up to his high school graduation.



Peabody Health and Rehab residents participate in a duck pond carnival game May 16. The festive day was in celebration of National Skilled Nursing Week, and featured games, carnival snacks, and staff members decked in various themed costumes. Pictured are, seated, from left, Barbara Rainer, Alana King, Deborah Lovecchio, Jackie Zehner; standing, Isa Markham and Harold Brooks.



Michelle and Matt Knepp sit in front of their historic stone house at 2354 280th, Lincolnville. Built by an old settler in the 1870s or 1880s, its limestone walls provide great insulation against noise and weather.