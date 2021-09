Mocha, an Australian shepherd mix, is shocked to fall in after trying to paw a ball out of the water during a swim time for dogs Sunday at Peabody's city pool. Owners Bruce and Pam Carter say she took to lake water but wasn't so sure about pool water. "It's a new thing for her," Pam Carter said. Three pups and their owners showed up to enjoy the pool's special day for dogs before it closed for the season.