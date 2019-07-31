HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



A crowd of more than 100 packs Peabody Hardware and Lumber at 124 N. Walnut St. Saturday for the final auction of the hardware store. Mark and Ginger Whitney decided to close the business and retire after 20 years in operation. Leppke Inc. Realty and Auction conducted the liquidation of the store.



Peabody residents and motorists mingle while enjoying refreshments Sunday morning at the Peabody Cruise. The monthly event attracted bikers and car owners alike to S. Walnut St. to enjoy Peabody's downtown.



Madison Kenney had fun Friday night in the bouncy house at the Marion County Fair. She is the daughter of Chuck and Audrey Kenney. Grandparents are Bruce and Tereasa Siebert and Linda and Frank Klenda of Hillsboro.