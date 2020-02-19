HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
The 9-foot tall limestone marker of judge Reuben Riggs has become a noted site in Marion's City Cemetery.
Westview Manor in Peabody is seen Monday. A Georgia nursing home company that formerly operated the facility has been banned from doing business in Kansas for 10 years.
Peabody-Burns' Anna Eldridge takes a jump shot during Thursday night's game against Chase County.
Tabor ceramics professor Pamela Voth works a piece of clay on a pottery wheel. She and husband Tom have been feeding their passion for ceramic work over the last decade.
Email: | Also visit: Marion County Record and Hillsboro Star-Journal | © 2020 Hoch Publishing