Leroy Wetta was one of a multitude of volunteers who helped out at Peabody Market after the unexpected death of owner Jadina Crow. The help may not have been enough, however. Owner Mike Crow announced late Tuesday that the store will close at the end of May.



Fifteen-year veteran firefighter Mark Penner, who leads the Peabody volunteer fire department, doesn't just fight fires locally. He's a certified to help fight federal forest fires, too, and equipment he needs when he deploys to fight wildfires across the United States.



Michaela Methvin hugs her Great Pyrenees Mufasa at her parent's alpaca farm north of Peabody. Methvin is staying on the farm until after her October wedding, at which time she will move to San Diego with her fiance. She says she is enjoying her time on the farm and looks forward to future travels.