Peabody-Burns high school band traveled to Marion Saturday for Old Settlers' Day celebration. The Warriors were one of four bands to perform in the 65-entry parade.



Peabody's homecoming court will serve at Homecoming Friday. King candidates include Tyler Entz, Paul Baatrup, and Hunter Wilson. Queen candidates are Tori Pickens, Breanna Lett, and Sydney Hodges.



Visitors see how far they can shoot pumpkins at Papa's Pumpkin Patch Saturday. The business is located between Goessel and Newton. Last year during six weekends more than 10,000 people visited the farms.