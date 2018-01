Peabody-Burns High School will crown basketball homecoming royalty Friday. Candidates are front row, from left, Kayla Page, Isabella Beal, and Margaret Beal; top row, Chance Elliott, Zachary Stephy, and Legend Bruntz. Candidate games and homecoming pep rally will be at 2:38 in the Peabody-Burns High School Brown Gymnasium. Crowning of king and queen will be at 7 p.m. between the high school girls and boys games, Friday.