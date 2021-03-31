HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



A grass fire that started in a ditch near 330th and Indigo was driven by 55 mph winds all the way up near the Dickinson County line Monday.



Chevy LaToush, left, pets Sammy the Lamby at Centre Elementary School as Kaitlynn Bina holds him.



Pigs owned by Stan Ammeter dug crater-like holes in the grounds at Summit Cemetery. Ammeter has been charged with criminal desecration after his pigs dug around headstones at summit Summit Cemetery.