Lucas Spencer, Aiden Hurst, and Jameson Miles flip and sprint Saturday as they dash toward the finish of Pancake Day's first-ever pancake race in downtown Peabody. The race added to the festive atmosphere as Peabody Community Foundation handed out more than $10,000 to local charities and projects.



Archaeologist Kent Sallee explains a rock tool to Dorothy Dahl after his presentation Friday at Lifelong Learning, Tabor College. Delia and Erwin Goossen were checking out the Indian artifacts Sallee displayed. Delia Goossen is a Native American.



Solomon was the opponent for Peabody-Burns basketball Friday, but the wise old Biblical figure was lesser royalty as Chance Elliott and Margaret Beal were crowned homecoming king and queen. Unfortunately, that was the biggest celebration of the evening, as the boys were steamrolled 52-12 and the girls were too far behind for a 15-point fourth-quarter rally to tip the scales in their favor, losing 49-31