  • City OKs police station upgrades

    A $4,400 contract to have Wiebe Construction build an alcove at Peabody Police Department was approved at Monday’s Peabody city council meeting. The addition is needed to lessen wear and tear on the police department entrance, mayor Tom Spencer said.

  • Cause of semi rollover unknown

    The cause of a one-vehicle rollover accident reported last week on US-50 near Florence remains unknown, according to Kansas Highway Patrol’s accident report. Jerrold L. Unruh, 63, Newton, was driving a 1997 International semi at 3:35 p.m. Wednesday, when the truck rolled onto its side into a ditch, northeast of US-50’s roundabout with US-77.

  • Small towns embrace sharing equipment, people

    Most people learn the value of cooperation in grade school — but for cities the word can mean anything from sharing resources to ideas. Hillsboro has a relationship with Peabody providing its water and sometimes working with Peabody employees on electric issues, Hillsboro city administrator Larry Paine said.

  • Leap year babies mark the day in good humor

    Dennis Klenda will celebrate the date of his birth for the 19th time Saturday, but you wouldn’t know it by looking at his birth certificate. “I tell people I’m 19 and they look at me like I’m kind of crazy,” he said.

  • Counsel warns remarks blasting county employee 'inappropriate'

    Resident’s remarks about Goebel should have been cut off, Jantz said By PHYLLIS ZORN Staff writer A county resident’s blistering comments about county engineer Brice Goebel during Monday’s commission meeting led county counsel Brad Jantz to warn commissioners the remarks were not appropriate.

  • County closes part of 360th Rd.

    County commissioners cast a split vote Monday to close a one-mile portion of 360th Rd. after discussing the subject at length with neighbors and county counsel Brad Jantz. Landowner Dale Koop originally asked that commissioners close or vacate 360th Rd. between Bison and Chisholm Trail.

  • Democratic Party to skip caucus

    This year, for the first time since 1992, the Kansas Democratic Party will not hold a caucus to decide how state delegates are apportioned to presidential candidates. The party will send a flyer March 9 to all registered members, including those in Marion County. The flyer will explain how registered Kansas Democrats can vote. Kansans who register to vote as Democrats after March 9 can request mail-in ballots through April 17. Mail-in ballots will be sent to them. Ballots must be postmarked by April 24.

  • Heavy rain, snow leave roads a mucky mess

    More than a month’s worth of cold, winter rain that doused Marion County Sunday night, followed by heavy snow on Tuesday, turned roads into a slick and mucky mess that sent several cars skidding. On Monday, two drivers who were unfamiliar with the county’s roads got stuck in deep mud, sheriff Robert Craft said.

  • Blood drives scheduled in March

    A blood drive will be held 8:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. March 4 Peabody-Burns High School A blood drive is scheduled 1:15 to 6:15 p.m. March 13 at Eastmoor United Methodist Church in Marion.

  • Child screening offered March 10

    Developmental screenings will be available for children up to 5 years old 3 to 5:30 p.m. March 10 in Marion. The process usually takes at least an hour and includes testing of cognitive, motor, speech, hearing, social and emotional development. Appointments can be made by calling (620) 382-2858.

  • Lake resident struck with Corvette fever

    Part-time Marion resident Dutch Weidner’s love affair with Corvettes began when his older brother bought and restored one he found in a pasture with a tree literally growing through it. “I got the Corvette fever from my brother,” Weidner said.

  • Diann Cline

    Services for Diann Cline, 70, who died Feb. 13, 2020, at her rural Lindsborg home, will be in mid-March and announced at a later date. She was born Feb. 11, 1950, in Marion, to Harold and Mary Ann Wiens.

    John Dalke

    Carol Dvorak

  • Government fiefs and tax-dollar thieves

    Cooperation. Sharing. Avoiding needless duplication of costly equipment and even more costly personnel. Steps in these directions could save hard-pressed taxpayers thousands upon thousands of dollars each year.

  • Greenhouse nurtures man's hobby business

    Temperatures may still be hovering in the 30s, but Scott Zogleman already has a head start on spring. The Florence native plans to sort out the vegetable seeds he will start in an 8-by-16 foot greenhouse that has enabled him to run a small plant and vegetable business.

  • Building's renovation fosters business expansion

    When Rachel and Jay Gfeller made the decision to move her massage therapy business to a new building in Peabody, it presented an opportunity for her to expand its services. The building, on W. 2nd St. near S. Walnut St., gives Rachel room to spread out, as well as set up a space for customers to make their own lotions and creams at Breathe Deep Works.

  • Open house to thank center founders

    An open house and thank-you event will be 2 to 4 p.m. March 8 at The Hub to recognize Doe Ann Hague and her family for their years of working with Peabody’s youth. Refreshments will be available. Any thank-you cards or letters will be presented at 3:30 p.m.

  • Heritage museum plans dinner

    Goessel’s Mennonite Heritage and Agricultural Museum annual fundraiser dinner will start at 6:30 p.m. March 13 at Tabor Mennonite Church’s fellowship hall on Chisholm Trail Rd., with catering by Keith’s Foods. Historical performer Donna Becker will portray suffragette Carrie Chapman Catt.

  • Library plans Seuss party

    Marion City Library will celebrate Dr. Seuss with a party for children ages 3 to 9 from 2 to 3 p.m. March 6. School will release early that day. March is Dr. Seuss Month in honor of his March 2 birthday. Dr. Seuss stories, snacks, and games are planned.

  • Warriors lose in first round of sub-state

    Peabody-Burns boys and girls basketball seasons ended Monday evening, with both losing in the first round of sub-state at Flint Hills. The boys lost 81-67, and the girls lost 48-31. Further statistics were unavailable at press time.

