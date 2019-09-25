HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Lexi Schreiber, Madyson Foth, Adriana Newman, and Mya Winter make sugar scrubs at Mane Street Boutique. Lexi Schreiber, Madyson Foth, Adriana Newman, and Mya Winter make sugar scrubs at Mane Street Boutique.



County commissioner Dianne Novak chats with wind farm opponents earlier this year during a break in a county commission meeting. Novak's behavior is mentioned in an Expedition Wind legal filing. County commissioner Dianne Novak chats with wind farm opponents earlier this year during a break in a county commission meeting. Novak's behavior is mentioned in an Expedition Wind legal filing.



Elbing's Crossway Bible Church youth sold baked goods at Peabody Fall Festival to raise money for a mission trip in 2020. Elbing's Crossway Bible Church youth sold baked goods at Peabody Fall Festival to raise money for a mission trip in 2020.