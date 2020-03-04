HEADLINES

  • County sees a run of methamphetamine busts

    A run of six arrests involving methamphetamine that took place between Thursday and Sunday in Marion County extend beyond their respective towns, Hillsboro police chief Dan Kinning said. “We need to work together because the drugs are going back and forth between the different communities in Marion County,” he said.

  • Clover Cliff Ranch's owners exited to bring back bison

    The first bison that arrived last week at Clover Cliff Ranch were the result of effort by Spencer and father Warren Harshman to reintroduce them to the area. “We’ve been talking about bison for quite a few years,” Spencer said. “It’s kind of hard to get into. We started talking to people and met some of the right people.”

  • New owners to reopen Peabody's hardware store

    The businesses’ sale was finalized just weeks ago, but new owners Jamie and Korie Hatton are hard at work remodeling the Walnut St. building that formerly housed Peabody Hardware and Lumber. If all goes well, the Hattons plan to open a new hardware and lumber business sometime in April.

  • Greensburg survivors learn hard lessons about coping with distaster

    March 2 to 6 is Severe Weather Awareness Week in Kansas. Two Marion residents learned more than they ever wanted to know about severe weather in 2007, and offered tips to be prepared. Marion residents Chelsi and Javan Koehn lived in Greensburg on May 4, 2007 when the town was devastated by an F5 tornado that flattened 95% of the town and killed 11 people at 9:47 p.m.

  • Medical issues factored into fatality crash

    A Gypsum man who died after being thrown from his vehicle in an accident last week was believed to be experiencing medical complications prior to the accident, Kansas state trooper Craig Davis said. Ronald L. Myhre, 50, was southbound on K-15 from Dickinson County when the accident occurred. He was well south of K-4 which would take him to Gypsum.

OTHER NEWS

  • Florence considers fewer city office hours

    Florence should consider closing its city office Tuesdays and Thursdays, mayor Bills Harris said during Monday’s city council meeting. “We have so few people in this town paying taxes, and we have more part-time and full-time employees than I have ever remembered in my life,” he said.

  • Costs to dispose of demolition waste lowered

    In an initiative to reduce blight and aid economic development, county commissioners Monday reinstated a program to allow people to dispose of construction and demolition waste at reduced prices. If a resident is approved, up to 25 tons of waste will be taken for $15 a ton instead of the usual $40 a ton.

  • Commissioners vote to keep their promise

    After hearing from a Hillsboro farmer Monday, county commissioners cast a split vote to keep a verbal promise made a year ago to maintain the road he uses to reach his cattle. When Mike Meisinger last spoke to the commission, he asked for a policy that if he paid for rock for a 1¼ mile section of Mustang Rd. north of 260th Rd., the county would rock and maintain the road. At that time, then-road and bridge supervisor Jesse Hamm said the county would maintain the road.

  • New extension district a step closer

    Marion and Dickinson counties are a step closer to forming a combined research and extension district — a move that could slightly bump costs for county taxpayers. Dickinson County commissioners last week approved forming a research and extension district with Marion County.

  • TEEN to meet

    Technology Excellence in Education Network will hold its regular monthly meeting 6 p.m. March 10 at Hillsboro district office at 416 S. Date St.

DEATHS

  • Raymond Just

    Services for Raymond Just, 91, of Parkside Homes Hillsboro, will be 11 a.m. today at Hillsboro Mennonite Brethren Church, Hillsboro. Private family burial will be in Ebenfeld cemetery.

  • Clifford Unruh

    Funeral services for Clifford Unruh, 77, who died March 1 in rural Goessel, will be 10 a.m. Thursday at First Mennonite Church, Hillsboro. Burial will be in Haven of Rest Cemetery, rural Hillsboro.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Nancy Griffin

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Virginia Soyez

FINANCE

  • Retirement muddles couple's financial plans

    A Marion County resident agreed to have her finances reviewed, under an assumed name, by a Tabor College accounting professor. Jane Doe understands the importance of financial planning, but understanding how much money she needs is difficult for someone approaching retirement-age.

OPINION

  • Muzzling wild dogs

    Congress shall make no law abridging the right of the people to petition the government for a redress of grievances. That portion of the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution apparently no longer applies to Marion County.

  • LETTER TO THE EDITOR:

    Working together

PEOPLE

  • St. Luke makes list of top 100 rural hospitals

    St. Luke Hospital in Marion made this year’s Chartis Center for Rural Health’s list of the top 100 critical access hospitals for 2020. The Chartis Center ranks 1,350 critical access hospitals nationally to create the list.

  • Pilsen's parish auction raises $18,000 for charity

    Pilsen community center was crowded Sunday with people wanting a meal and wanting to bid on auction items to raise money for charity. This year’s 17th annual Holy Family Parish Charity Auction raised $18,000.

  • Symphony tickets will go on sale

    Tickets for the 15th annual Symphony in the Flint Hills at Wade Pasture in Wabaunsee County go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday. The June 13 show features 15-time Grammy Award winner Béla Fleck, who will join the Kansas City Symphony.

  • Storm safety talk set for Thursday

    Marion County Emergency Management Department will host the annual Storm Fury on the Plains seminar at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the Shari Flaming Center for the Arts on Tabor College Campus, Hillsboro. The event is free.

  • Craft class scheduled

    A do-it-yourself craft class led by Pati Funk through Hillsboro Recreation Commission is scheduled for 6:30 to 8 p.m. March 16 at Hillsboro City Hall’s east room. No machines or supplies are needed. The class costs $10 and can be registered for until 5 p.m. March 13 on the rec commission’s website.

  • Hospital staff to give presentation on preventing falls

    Hillsboro Community Hospital medical staff will highlight how to prevent falls and the injuries that often result from them at 9:45 a.m. March 6 at Tabor’s Shari Flaming Center as part of March’s Lifelong Learning program. Staffers will offer tips on exercises that can be done from a chair, and discuss local resources.

  • SENIOR CENTER:

    Peabody menu

SCHOOL AND SPORTS

  • Peabody-Burns senior earns scholarship

    Peabody-Burns senior Aubrey Craig was announced last week as receiving Butler County Community College’s Fine Arts Scholarship, thanks to a live piano performance recently at the college. The scholarship helps pay for books and tuition, but was changed to a Presidential Scholarship to help pay for fees because Butler already awards books and tuition to valedictorians and salutatorians.

  • Cheerleaders will 'egg' your yard for Easter

    Peabody High School’s cheerleading team will hide Easter eggs in your yard from 9 to 10 p.m. April 11 to surprise family members on Easter — the Easter bunny will even leave a note on your door. The charge is $25 for 25 candy-filled eggs and $40 for 50 eggs. The money raised will support the cheer team’s activities.

