HEADLINES

  • Public may speak on wind farm plans

    Friends and foes of a wind farm proposed for the southern portion of the county, and anyone wanting to learn more about the project, can have their say Monday when the county commission meets at 9 a.m. at Marion community center. National Renewable Solutions, based in Wayzata, Minnesota, proposes to build a wind farm originally the idea of Florence resident Rex Savage, who notched the idea forward but it never reached construction. NRS purchased the former Windborne Energy project in July 2018, renaming it Expedition Wind Farm, and has been meeting with property owners in the area they want to install turbines.

  • Florence council passes water lease

    After a yearlong process, Florence City Council unanimously approved a lease agreement Monday for use of Crystal Springs from the DeForest family. The approved lease is for 50 years, but the city maintains the right to cancel with 90 days of notice, pending unforeseen circumstances.

  • Commissioners discuss pay plan, make no decisions

    County commissioners held a special Thursday meeting to mull over a pay plan proposed by consultants, but ended up tabling the subject to a later date. The plan, done by McGrath Human Resources Group and presented to commissioners in September, proposed increasing starting pay and market pay for employees already making below-market wages, annual raises, and consistent step increases.

  • Unsung and unseen heroes

    “Marion County 911, what is the location of your emergency?” is what someone hears when they dial 911. This prerecorded message begins a complex series of actions for the two dispatchers on duty.

  • Hoch Publishing adds new editor

    Former McPherson Sentinel managing editor Mindy Kepfield, 45, joined Hoch Publishing staff Monday as a news editor. Kepfield has worked as a writer, designed news pages, photographed and edited copy for publishing companies in Kansas and Oklahoma including: The Hutchison News, Times-Sentinel Newspapers, The Norman Transcript and The Journal Record.In addition, she has served customers both in sales and as a newspaper librarian.

OTHER NEWS

  • Judge expands control of hospital receiver

    Lawyer also granted permission to quit case By PHYLLIS ZORN Staff writer The only one to show up Tuesday in Marion County District Court to speak on behalf of the owners of Hillsboro Community Hospital was Wichita lawyer Thomas Gilman, who has already asked the court’s permission to withdraw from the case.

  • Protect pets as temperatures drop

    It’s cold outside for pets, too. Just like people, pets’ cold tolerance can vary from pet to pet based on their coat, body fat, activity level, and health. It’s ideal to keep pets indoors when the temperatures drop below freezing.

  • Seniors to meet in Peabody

    Peabody Seniors will have the March meeting of Senior Citizens of Marion County at 9:30 a.m. March 15. Lunch will be served. Reservations are due by March 13 and can be made by calling (620) 983-2226 or (620) 382-3580. Calls for transportation are due March 14.

  • MCHS to meet

    Members of Marion County Historical Society will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the basement of Marion Community Center. They will finalize plans for the April 9 annual meeting.

DEATHS

DOCKET

FINANCE

  • Student loans mean more than monthly payments

    Student loans have become as synonymous with college as late night studying and intramural sports, but borrowing money is no easy score. One of the main struggles can be neglecting payments due to financial difficulties, like medical hardship or unemployment, said Heather Ward, director of financial aid at Butler Community College.

  • 2018 income tax filers may be in for surprises

    Under sweeping tax changes in 2018, income tax filers will find many differences in the forms they file this year. The IRS Tax Time Guide, available online, points out several changes in federal income tax codes.

  • Steer clear of bogus sweepstakes callers

    Local police departments recently received reports of bogus Publisher’s Clearinghouse Sweepstake crooks randomly calling residents with rewarding news of winning money. The giveaway that it’s a scam is that the grand prize is ‘won’ without ever entering.

OPINION

  • Coping with cold, hard facts

    One of the truer adages of this world is that you never know how much you miss something until it’s gone. That might be overly obvious to anyone waking up on a frigid morning after one of two planned power outages in Marion County.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Thrill seekers

  • CALENDAR:

    Calendar of events

PEOPLE

  • Country blogger shares recipes

    As a teenager, Ashleigh Hett Krispense, 21, of Marion, ran across a cookbook containing pictures of wild horses and bought it for the photos. She wasn’t interested in cooking but noticed the recipes were accompanied with illustrated step-by-step instructions. The book inspired her to begin a food blog. A year later, she established a website, prairiegalcookin.com, that includes her blogs and other posts.

  • Sisters use home recipes in Florence bakery

    Each week we’ll be featuring a Marion County business in our Business Bio section. Learn about products, services and people here in your own county. By ALEXANDER SIMONE Staff writer As young business owners from outside the county, Katie and Kami Claassen of Flint Hills Market and Bakery in Florence start their days as early as 4 a.m.

  • Two scholarships offered

    Marion County Democrats met Feb. 16 in Marion Community Center. Chairman Eileen Sieger introduced Susan Levra Wallace, precinct member from Blaine Township. Martin Holler led a discussion about scholarships to be offered to county high school seniors. Two $250 scholarships will be awarded for essays on two Kansas Democratic Party platform statements. The information will be sent to high school counselors.

  • World Day of Prayer observed

    Women from four Marion churches attended Friday’s World Day of Prayer at Valley United Methodist Church. Ellie Whiteman was a special guest with her grandmother, Ann Carr, and great-grandmother, Janet Bryant.

  • Peabody Senior Center menu

  • WONSEVU:

    Alaska grandson visits

SCHOOL AND SPORTS

  • Checkoff dollars used for ag education

    Students in Marion Peabody-Burns, and Centre schools are learning ag education through curriculum and equipment from Kansas Corn Commission. Kansas Corn’s STEM education program used by the three schools received the Reaching for Excellence award National Corn Growers Association Friday.

  • Tabor mum about cuts

    Tabor College administration is holding their cards close to the chests on budget cuts the board of directors approved at its February meeting. A series of actions will be taken during upcoming months to reduce budget for the 2019-20, fiscal year including a two percent expense reduction, freezing all salaries, relocating Tabor’s online programs, and reducing payroll by more than $500,000.

  • Peabody-Burns school menu

MORE…

Email: | Also visit: Marion County Record and Hillsboro Star-Journal | © 2019 Hoch Publishing

 

AD

 

BACK TO TOP