The lights at the Kansas State Fair sparkle as the ride whirls Monday night on the Midway. Diamond Vista Wind Farm is generating the energy for the fair this year.



A bee lands on a sunflower Tuesday morning in a freshly blooming field near Pilsen.



Peabody-Burns player Daniel Hammann, 28, turns the corner trying to get past a Centre defender Friday night in Peabody while his teammate tries to create a running lane.