  • Where commission candidates stand on issues

    Voters have three choices in the upcoming election of a district four county commission. Republican Dave Crofoot, of Marion; independent Amy Soyez, also of Marion; and Democrat Trayce Warner, of Florence, are vying for the seat. Hillsboro resident Jonah Gehring is the only candidate for district five.

  • Caller says police take 35 minutes to arrive

    Peabody woman reportedly hurt by attacker, officer responds to call from home in Newton By PHYLLIS ZORN Staff writer A Peabody resident says it took nearly 35 minutes for police to respond to a 911 call of someone banging on her doors and windows at 4:59 a.m. Sunday.

  • County will take care of poor farm cemetery

    An old, neglected cemetery on Old Mill Rd., once part of the county poor farm, will be mowed and maintained now that county officials have discussed the land is the county’s responsibility. County clerk Tina Spencer told commissioners Monday she researched the cemetery’s ownership after a question arose during public comments at the Sept. 9 meeting.

  • Florence sidewalks concern council, community

    The disrepair of Florence’s city sidewalks drew concern from both councilmen and citizens during Monday night’s city council meeting. “I have an active business, and people are frequenting my sidewalk,” said Sara Dawson, of Prairie Oaks Designs. “They’re actually coming in to complain, so there is a complaint here, while there may not be at some other sidewalks.”

  • Commissioners deem lake's fishing dock a loss

    Marion County Park and Lake might get a new heated fishing dock to replace one pulled loose from its moorings and rammed against the shore during a July 4 storm. Park and lake superintendent Isaac Hett told county commissioners the dock is covered under the county’s insurance plan.

  • Popular pet show returns to Lincolnville's Octoberfest

    The pet show at last year’s Lincolnville Octoberfest proved to be so popular that it is being held again. Registration will be at noon, and the show will be at 1 p.m. Autumn Leaves, Fall Breeze is the theme of the Oct. 5 event.

  • Helicopter causes stir with children at Big Truck Night

    Children and their parents streamed down the hill toward the helicopter, which sat waiting on the football field at Hillsboro Elementary. Thursday was the 15th annual Big Truck Night, but Salina’s LifeSave helicopter stole the show.

  • Extraordinary wall clocks on display at Mennonite museum

    An exceptional collection of Russian Mennonite wall clocks is on display this month at Mennonite Heritage and Agricultural Museum in Goessel. The oldest is dated 1822. Several other privately owned clocks also will be on display.

  • Protesters a no-show at plea hearing despite threats from activist

    A Wichita woman who calls herself an advocate failed to show up Wednesday when Marion resident Ricky LeShure pleaded no contest, despite promising in June to organize protests at the courthouse during his trial. LeShure pleaded no contest to fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.

  • Florence chamber to host benefit

    Florence Chamber of Commerce will host a benefit for Scott Zogelman Saturday, Sept. 21. Serving starts at 5 p.m. The event will be in the Masonic Building on Main Street. Cost is by donation.

  • Mountain oyster, fish fry Saturday

    Gilbert-Poppe American Legion Post at Lincolnville will serve a mountain oyster and fish fry meal at 5 p.m. Saturday at Lincolnville Community Center. Freewill donations will be accepted.

  • Founder's descendants donate historic doll

    Two of Hillsboro founder John Gillespie Hill’s great-grandchildren, Lois Donaldson of Maryland and Robert Hill of Tennessee, visited Hillsboro Museums recently and left behind a centuries-old Basque doll that belonged to Agnes McDonald, the daughter of Hillsboro’s founding families. The doll, which was made in 1885, was imported from Germany. Anges filled the doll’s legs with sawdust and made clothes for her.

  • Astronaut's brother, family to lead Old Settlers Day parade

    Longtime Marion resident Dean Armstrong, brother of astronaut Neil Armstrong, his wife, Kate, children, and grandchildren will lead the Old Settlers Day parade in a float designed as a space shuttle. Their grandchildren and great-grandchildren will ride on a trailer behind the float dressed as astronauts. Armstrong has lived at the county lake since 2006 and lived in Florence for 15 years before moving to Marion.

  • Alumni recognized during celebration

    Class reunions, a parade, a golf tournament, games, a picnic in the park, a band concert, and alumni recognition will be featured activities of the 108th annual Old Settlers’ Day celebration sponsored by Marion Kiwanis Club. A noon golf tournament Sept. 27 at the country club kicks off a weekend full of activities.

  • Arts and crafts festivals to offer bonanza for shoppers

    Vendors at two Sept. 21 arts and crafts events will offer a treasure trove of goods to shoppers looking for unique home décor or practical items. Hillsboro Arts and Crafts Fair

  • County offers ways to stay active this winter

    There’s no need to let colder weather keep people from staying active and enjoying indoors or outdoors activities. Both Marion and Hillsboro offer an assortment of activities for children and adults.

  • Peabody's Fall Festival organizers seek to grow event

    The Peabody Fall Festival celebrates its second year on Saturday, as organizers look to continue growing the event. A Wiffle ball tournament is set to make its debut at 8 a.m. at the city park.

  • Sunflower Theatre concert will be finale of fall festival

    Peabody’s Sunflower Theatre is still in the early stages of restoration, but that won’t stop Susan Mayo and fellow musicians from participating in the fall festival finale. Musicians will perform on the lanes of what was Peabody’s former bowling alley because the rest of the theater is being gutted and renovated.

  • Hillsboro ready for girls' night out

    Hillsboro’s Girlfriends Getaway will begin at 8 a.m. Oct. 5 with donuts, coffee, and packet pickup at the Hillsboro Chamber of Commerce. Museum tours, downtown shopping, and yoga will be among the featured events.

  • Annual chili cook off a hot ticket

    A “hot” annual competition will come to life at Marion County Park and Lake at 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 5. A fundraiser for lake projects, the contest draws many cooks to compete for the title of best chili. Some have shown their mastery of stirring up chili every year in the event’s 18-year history.

  • Family treasures old home

    Looking at the home of David and Abigail DeForest north of Florence along U.S.-77, one would never suspect that its roof once was blown off in a storm and rain ruined everything in the house. The Deforests are the fourth generation to own the stone house.

  • Centenarian grateful for years with family

    Dressed in a bright yellow outfit with matching necklace and earrings, Georgia Spohn appeared as bright and shining as the sun streaming through her window at Marion Assisted Living. She was all smiles and seemed happy to be alive. “I feel like a kid yet,” she said, smiling jokingly. “I’m only 99.”

  • Lodge art contest winners announced

    Advance Lodge No. 114, Florence, announced winners of an art contest and display at its motorcycle breakfast Sept. 15. First place went to Bethany Allison for her acrylic painting, “The Perfect Mason.” Second place went to Ron Goodwin with “Wildlife Scene,” a hand-burnished 3D metal art. Gary Thrasher was third with his pen and ink, “Olin Anderson Portrait.” Fourth place went to Mary Alice Pope whose “Sunflowers,” an oil and pyrography, was painted in the late 1800s.

  • Museum creates scavenger hunt

    Visitors to Marion Historical Museum can have fun with a scavenger hunt of its exhibits. Director Teresa Mills has compiled a list of questions about the museum’s displays. The questions are designed for children 8 and older.

  • Peabody-Burns spikers capture Solomon title

    Peabody-Burns Lady Warrior’s volleyball captured the Solomon Tournament title Saturday, ending the day unbeaten at 5-0. The Warriors downed 5A Kansas City-Schlagle in the first match with scores of 25-13, and 25-17.

