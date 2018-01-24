HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
Indian Guide Terrace apartments maintenance employee Jonathan Richstatter looks on with his wife Juanita, as fire fighters finish up at the scene.
Marilyn Jones reminisces over a bag filled with the last of Big Bird's beautiful feathers.
A wide variety of foods is available from the salad bar at Marion Middle/High School cafeteria. Food service is provided by Opaa Food Management, a Missouri-based company.
Bryant Young sizes up the hoop for a free throw attempt during action in the Cougar Classic tournament at Centre.
Email: | Also visit: Marion County Record and Hillsboro Star-Journal | © 2018 Hoch Publishing