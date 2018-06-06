HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Addison Gann, 10, is all smiles Thursday while swimming at Peabody City Pool. Thanks to a financial contribution from the city and 30 volunteers, the pool underwent a facelift, getting fresh coat of paint. Addison Gann, 10, is all smiles Thursday while swimming at Peabody City Pool. Thanks to a financial contribution from the city and 30 volunteers, the pool underwent a facelift, getting fresh coat of paint.



Pastor Angela DeFisher of Peabody United Methodist Church, shows off a fully packed food bank thanks to a donation of more than 300 pounds of food in Scott Alcorn's honor through MKC's annual food drive. Before Alcorn died, he sold baked good to give back to the community. Pastor Angela DeFisher of Peabody United Methodist Church, shows off a fully packed food bank thanks to a donation of more than 300 pounds of food in Scott Alcorn's honor through MKC's annual food drive. Before Alcorn died, he sold baked good to give back to the community.



Marion County police dog Karma shares a moment of appreciation in the shade Friday with her handler, sheriff's deputy Bronson Shipman. Marion County police dog Karma shares a moment of appreciation in the shade Friday with her handler, sheriff's deputy Bronson Shipman.