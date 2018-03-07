HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Louise Whiteman, admires a scarf made by a woman from China. The scarf is part of a walk-through display featuring textiles from all over the world and handmade hats from a local woman at ManeStreet Beautique to observe International Women's Day.



Pat Hunnell smiles while waiting for her turn to play a card Thursday at the home of Judy Claassen of Peabody. Hunnell and several other women gather Thursday afternoons to play a couple rounds of the card game golf.



Kelly Penner, left, sprinkles seasoning on a steak Friday at the Peabody Fire Department as Kailey Temming looks on. The firefighters gathered over rib eyes from Stroot Lockers of Goddard for they and their families to get to know one another and to get acquainted outside of fighting fires.