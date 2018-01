Rich Holm of Peabody watches the flight of a golf ball struck in single-digit temperatures Monday during the silver anniversary edition of the George Holm memorial golf tournament at Peabody golf course. George Holm and some friends instigated the tradition of playing golf on New Year's Day, and family and friends have kept it going since his death in 1993. Family and friends raised money for an annual scholarship given in George Holm's memory to a Peabody-Burns High School student.