HEADLINES

  • Council debates zoning regulations

    Peabody’s comprehensive plan, as well planning and zoning regulations, need to be updated, but the value of a new study would be minimized by doing it now, mayor Tom Spencer said at Monday’s city council meeting. “Seeing as they’re doing a census next year, does it make sense to do that now when the census data will be out of date in two years,” he said.

  • Tree trimmer says his trade is an art

    According to Josh Mackey of Peabody, owner and operator of Esthetic Tree Service, his business is more than cutting down trees; it’s a service that seeks to enhance appearance and create beauty. In other words, it’s a form of art, and thus, the name, which means “pleasing to the senses.” According to Webster’s Dictionary, “esthetics” is a secondary spelling of “aesthetics.”

  • Wind farm firm doubles payment offer to county

    A draft of the proposed agreement between Marion County and developers of a proposed wind farm shows the company is offering twice the per-megawatt rate the county is paid by Diamond Vista wind farm in the northern portion of the county. The proposed rate is $1,800 per megawatt over the first 10 years the wind farm operates. The estimated total annual payment is $360,000 for the first year and $330,600 for the following nine years.

  • Policing city ordinances a tough task

    Every city has rules for keeping the community clean, but those often come with loopholes that can be taken advantage of by opportune residents. In Marion, inoperable vehicles are to be screened within a property, but even that has room for people to take advantage, police chief Clinton Jeffrey said.

OTHER NEWS

  • Gluten-free flour demand a boon for area businesses

    Gluten-free foods are popular, and Clay Tajchman of Ramona is meeting the demand by owning and operating mills in New Cambria and Abilene that produce sorghum flour. Grain sorghum, also known as milo, is gluten-free and is not genetically modified, so it is in high demand by bakeries and food producers throughout the world.

  • Cities' holiday gift drives bring joy to area's children

    Many Marion County charities are gearing up to help provide a happy Christmas for children in low-income families. Applications are still available for gifts in all of the counties’ cities except Peabody, but deadlines are approaching.

  • Market raises funds for local, distant efforts

    This year’s Alternative Gifts Market Saturday in Marion raised funds for charitable programs in Marion County, the United States, and nations abroad. Customers came to Marion Community Center to buy Christmas ornaments, books, soup and macaroni and cheese mixes, bierocks, cards, and similar items to give family and friends, and donate to causes highlighted by the sellers.

  • Man faces domestic violence, reckless driving charges

DEATHS

  • Paula Frazier-Ash

    Services will be at a later date for Paula Jeanne Frazier-Ash, 77, Emporia, who died Thursday at Holiday Resort Care Center in Emporia. Paula was born June 5, 1942, in Las Vegas, New Mexico, to Ralph and Nadine Harrah Frazier. She was a teacher and a counselor.

  • James Lee Dale

    Services for James Lee “Jim” Dale, 84, who died Nov. 5, at his home in Lakin were Monday at Deerfield United Methodist Church, Deerfield. Born Sept. 18, 1935, in Dodge City, Kansas the son of Percy and Clara (Johnson) Dale, he grew up in Garden City where he attended Garden City schools. He graduated from Garden City High School in 1953.

  • Reta Mae Dale

    Services for Reta Mae Dale, 84, who died Nov. 5, at her home in Lakin, were Monday at Deerfield United Methodist Church in Deerfield. Born June 22, 1935, in Tucson, Arizona, the daughter of Arthur Elwood and Eunice (Conatser) Smith, she grew up in Joplin, Missouri.

  • LaVern Schroeder

    Services for LaVern Allen Schroeder, 87, who died Nov. 7, 2019, at Asbury Park in Newton, were Sunday at Alexanderwohl Church. He was born Aug. 15, 1932, to Alvin and Marie Schmidt Schroeder in Goessel. He married Jane Frey Sept. 19, 1953, in Goessel.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Sylvia Helmer

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Betty Robinson

DOCKET

HEALTH

  • Longtime Hillsboro doctor motivated by personal trauma

    By the age of 24, Michael Reeh already had a few years’ experience as an EMT, but he knew he wanted to be a doctor. “I could see I was helping people,” he said. “I knew if I didn’t try to become a doctor, I’d be kicking myself the rest of my life.”

OPINION

  • Postal, yes; service, no

    When gas prices soared during the Arab oil embargo of the ’70s, executives from U.S. oil companies cast about for a nifty phrase they could spout whenever TV cameras came on. A simple sound bite was all they needed to counter growing public sentiment for the government to take over oil companies.

  • CORRECTIONS:

    Corrections and clarifications

PEOPLE

SCHOOL AND SPORTS

  • School announces fall drama

    Peabody-Burns High School students will be performing their fall drama, “Pump Boys and Dinettes,” 7 p.m. Nov. 16, and 3 p.m. Nov. 17 in Brown Gymnasium. Tickets are $4 for seniors and children, and $5 for adults. They can be bought from cast members or by calling Laura Leitnaker at the high school.

MORE…

