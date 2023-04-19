HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
Kindergartners took turns holding chicks that hatched in their classroom.
Dustin Sharpe takes a break while training Kari Newell on equipment at Zera Coffee. Newell is taking over after Zera closes May 27.
Despite Hillsboro's double-header loss to Halstead, Kori Arnold had 12 strikeouts in the first game and went 2 for 4 at the plate as lead-off hitter.
Goessel senior Ashley Rosfeld strains in a discus throw last week. The Bluebird girls finished fourth of six teams at a home meet.
