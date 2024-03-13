HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
Robert A. Welsh sits on the cab of his 2003 Chevrolet Silverado waiting with a rescuer for Hillsboro firefighters to reach him and get him out of Clear Creek.
Marion firefighters complete work at the scene of a burning pickup at a residence on Commercial St.
Led by band director Steven D. Glover, the 6th grade Marion band played six songs at a concert Thursday night before the start of spring break. They opened with "Blue Suede Sneakers" and closed with "School Spirit."
A employee at Dale's Supermarket in Hillsboro, shows a block of Wiebe Dairy's Farmhouse Dill Weed Cheddar as he stocks a cooler next to a meat counter.
Email: | Also visit: Marion County Record and Hillsboro Star-Journal | © 2024 Hoch Publishing