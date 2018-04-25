HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Second grader Kaylee Reynolds smiles Wednesday while stepping out of a fire truck at Peabody Elementary School's annual Safe Kids Camp. The camp featured 10 different stations covering topics such as gun, farm, and drug safety; presentations from Peabody Fire Department and ambulance services; and the county drug dog, Karma. The day's events concluded with an assembly on animal safety and game warden duties.



Maurice Baker shows off a part from under the hood of his 1967 Mercury Cyclone to fellow car enthusiasts Tim Caldwell and son Max at Sunday Cruise downtown Peabody. Baker got the car from a friend who rescued it off a trailer in Oklahoma as it was heading for the junkyard.



Second grade extended learning program students Eli Winter, left, and Nadia Ratzlaff give their presentation to fellow students Friday depicting famous Kansan Amelia Earhart and her husband George Putnam.