HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Members of Florence Fire Department and Marion County Sheriff's Office work the scene of a semi rollover accident last week on US-50 near Florence. The cause of the accident remains unknown. Members of Florence Fire Department and Marion County Sheriff's Office work the scene of a semi rollover accident last week on US-50 near Florence. The cause of the accident remains unknown.



Rachel Gfeller, owner of Breathe Deep Works, prepares for a massage appointment over the weekend at her business in Peabody. Rachel, husband Jay, and their family finished remodeling the building in January after buying it mid-April. Rachel Gfeller, owner of Breathe Deep Works, prepares for a massage appointment over the weekend at her business in Peabody. Rachel, husband Jay, and their family finished remodeling the building in January after buying it mid-April.



Vocalist and former Hillsboro resident David Vogel glistens in his jacket while serenading audience members Tuesday at Hillboro MB Church during Hillsboro Chamber of Commerce's fourth annual Winter Community Gala. Vocalist and former Hillsboro resident David Vogel glistens in his jacket while serenading audience members Tuesday at Hillboro MB Church during Hillsboro Chamber of Commerce's fourth annual Winter Community Gala.