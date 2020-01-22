HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Canada geese at Marion County lake take advantage of the chilly sunshine Tuesday morning. Rain and snow are expected to move into our readership area today, bringing the possibility of up to an inch of precipitation, according to the National Weather Service in Wichita.



Peabody trapper Cody Abney waits for a fur buyer to inspect 29 coyote pelts, as well as a bobcat, and a fox he brought to Marion Sunday to sell. Other hunters and trappers from around the area brought coyotes and pelts to sell.



Peabody-Burns High School cheerleaders rally the crowd during halftime of Friday's game against Herington. Friday's games were part of a special event honoring Peabody-Burns' basketball teams from 1953 and 1963.